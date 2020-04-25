GOSHEN — With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping everyone inside, the community is invited to go virtual in celebration of the May 1 First Fridays event.
Featuring the theme “May Day," the event will include activities for the whole family, and also provide an opportunity for people to help out local businesses and nonprofits.
“We’ll be offering free activities for families on our Facebook page starting at 5 p.m.,” said Adrienne Nesbitt, event director with Eyedart Creative Studio, which coordinated First Fridays. “There will be a magic show, meditation for the whole family, and art activities for people of all ages. Then, at 7 p.m., we will feature a performance by Jay Lapp of The Steel Wheels, along with some special guests.”
According to Nesbitt, May Day will be similar to April’s “Spring Into Action” virtual First Friday event, where shoppers will be able to make purchases from participating downtown businesses online at Downtowngoshen.org.
“It’s a virtual downtown Goshen store,” Nesbitt said of the site. “Some businesses have chosen to offer specific items for sale, while others will have gift certificates. We’ve encouraged a lot of the businesses to be very focused on Mother’s Day, since that’s right around the corner.”
Nesbitt noted that people can also contribute to downtown not-for-profit organizations on May Day, with featured nonprofits including The Window, Goshen Community Arts, Art House, The Goshen Theater, Ten Thousand Villages, First Fridays, The Local, and the Goshen Historical society.
Referencing the all-virtual aspect of May Day, Nesbitt explained she feels virtual First Fridays are a great way to help Goshen’s downtown contend with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Local businesses and nonprofits need our support now more than ever,” she said. “And as a community, we need to find solidarity and hope together in these strange times. I think events like this allow us to do both.”
For more information about the event, visit Downtowngoshen.org.
