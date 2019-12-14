ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc. has handed over the coordination of its Acts of Service volunteerism program to the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
The program started in 2017 as part of LCI’s philanthropic initiatives and has resulted in more than a half a million hours of volunteer work, according to a news release from LCI. The company is a manufacturer of components for the mobile and leisure transportation industries.
Chief Executive Officer Jason Lippert challenged those who work for his company to give back by volunteering for a total of 100,000 hours in the first year of Acts of Service, and they succeeded and doubled that amount in the second year.
Since then, 34 other businesses have joined LCI in encouraging their employees to give volunteer time to non-profits across the South Bend-Elkhart region. More than 100 non-profit entities have become part of the network of recipients, and hundreds more have been the recipients of projects ranging from remodeling to clean-up by teams of volunteers, the news release states.
“We’re extremely proud of the initiative we’ve started for our community, and the fact that we’ve inspired so many other companies to start their own service hours initiatives to help the community is amazing, and is one of our biggest accomplishments as a company, to date,” said Jason Lippert, president and CEO of LCI. “At the end of the day, I get most excited about leaving lasting marks that will improve our communities for generations to come, and Acts of Service is certainly one of them. We know the service is in great hands, and we’re excited to see it continue to flourish through the support of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.”
Community Foundation President Pete McCown said, “During the holiday season, people think a lot about giving. Acts of Service has made giving back to our community a year-round activity as people give of their time. As we try to inspire generosity and open doors for people and agencies in our community, we are thrilled that Lippert Components is entrusting us with sustaining this great program.”
The website www.ActsOfService.com and its accompanying mobile app will remain the key resources for agencies to apply for assistance and to log volunteer hours, according to information in the news release.
