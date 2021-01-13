ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has awarded Middlebury Community Schools and Northridge High School an award of $24,673 for its fiscal year 2021 award cycle.
The award will help Northridge High School continue to provide a bridge from school to work through the Advanced Manufacturing Pathway for students, Community Foundation officials announced Tuesday in a news release. Through this effort, students will have the opportunity to learn about advanced manufacturing, gain hands-on experience in small manufacturing cells and receive nationally recognized Certified Production Technician Certification.
“We believe that Middlebury Community Schools and Northridge High School are another excellent example of our mission to improve the quality of life in Elkhart County by inspiring generosity,” Pete McCown, president of the Community Foundation, said. “We are pleased with what they’ve presented to us, and we expect them to be successful in their efforts. Middlebury Community Schools and Northridge High School are another vital link in the chain of non-profit entities that are improving our quality of life in Elkhart County.”
Drew Wood, principal of Northridge High School, said "I am grateful to the Community Foundation for their continued support of education here at Northridge High School. Through their generosity, we can support our students learning with a faculty professor on loan from Ivy Tech Community College and offer students the course work and opportunity to sit for the Certified Production Specialist test (through the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council), which will allow students to earn an industry-recognized certification as part of their Advanced Manufacturing class. Students who successfully complete Advanced Manufacturing I and II along with earning a CPT certification are set up for future success in the field of manufacturing here in Elkhart. Thanks to the Community Foundation of Elkhart County for making this possible for our students.,"
Jane Allen, superintendent of Middlebury Community Schools, agreed.
“We are so blessed to have the Community Foundation of Elkhart County’s support for our Advanced Manufacturing program with CPT certification for our students," she said. "The ability for our students to receive such valuable certification while still in high school is life changing for them. The Community Foundation understands the value of students having this employability advantage as they head into adulthood. We are so thankful for their support."
