GOSHEN — Goshen College is one of the recipients of a grant award announced Thursday by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
The Career Pathways Program will receive a total of $1,141,000, a news release stated. Included in this is Goshen College's capital campaign for nursing and health sciences, which will receive $1 million.
"We are very grateful for this generous grant from the CFEC, which significantly helps us expand our nursing program through new facilities in collaboration with Ivy Tech and local schools," Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus said. "Our region is experiencing an urgent and growing crisis in the health workforce. Educating nurses creates good jobs, provides flexible and rewarding career pathways, and will sustain the capacity of our local healthcare system to care for all of us."
The Community Foundation's Board of Directors approved $3,405,732 of new grants to dozens of nonprofits and programs throughout Elkhart County, a news release stated, including Faith Mission of Elkhart, the Goshen Historical Society and others.
Grant requests are reviewed by staff and volunteer committees comprised of a diverse range of community members who are engaged with their respective sectors and make every effort to be aware of emerging and ongoing initiatives.
Staff members can make decisions on grants of $25,000 or less, and all grants are approved by the board.
To learn more about the foundation, visit www.InspiringGood.org. To learn more about Goshen College's nursing program, visit them at www.goshen.edu/academics/nursing.