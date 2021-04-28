ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County’s Board of Directors has approved $1.7 million of new and multi-year grants to nonprofits and programs throughout Elkhart County.
Grants were awarded in the categories of placemaking, kids and families, and career pathways, reflecting the priorities of the foundation, according to a news release.
The grants awarded in April are:
Placemaking grants totaling $733,560
• Goshen Theater, $80,000, operating support and salaries
• Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce, $250,000, Doc’s Downtown Pavilion
• Pathways & trails countywide strategic planning process, $200,000 reserved by committee for this process
• Seven grants of $25,000 or less totaled $61,060
Kids and Families grants totaling $375,050
• Cancer Resources, $40,000, program expenses
• Elkhart County Jail Ministry, $150,000, supportive housing for formerly incarcerated
• Lacasa, $60,000, community development planning and continuity
• Maple City Health Care Center, $50,000, OB/GYN care
• Four grants of $25,000 or less totaled $57,050
Career Pathways grants totaling $207,665
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, $40,000, social emotional learning initiative
• Elkhart County 4-H Saddle Club, $38,533, box stalls
• Indiana University South Bend, $58,426, Elkhart Center directorship position (year one of three-year commitment)
• Seven grants of $25,000 or less totaled $70,706
Opportunity Fund totaling $477,724
• Goshen College, $103,680, community engaged learning (year one of two-year commitment)
• Elkhart Health & Aquatics, $200,000, annual support
• 54 grants for sponsorships and memberships, $174,020
Grant requests are reviewed by staff and volunteer committees composed of a diverse range of community members who are engaged with their respective sectors and make every effort to be aware of emerging and ongoing initiatives, according to the release.
Staff members can make decisions on grants of $25,000 or less and the board of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County approves all grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.