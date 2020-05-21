ELKHART — Community Foundation of Elkhart County has awarded the eighth John G. Blakesley Mathematical Excellence Scholarship for 8th Graders to Chaya Lynch.
She is the daughter of Katrina Wedel and the late Michael Lynch. She is a graduating eighth grade student Northridge Middle School, according to a news release Thursday from Community Foundation.
The renewable scholarship can be applied toward a four-year degree at an accredited United States college or university following Chaya’s high school graduation. The John G. Blakesley Mathematical Excellence Scholarship for 8th Graders awards $1,250 a year for each of four years for a total award of $5,000.
Each public and private middle school/junior high in Elkhart County was invited to nominate one student who demonstrated exceptional aptitude in mathematics and completed math honors coursework. Nominees were evaluated on the basis of academic performance (including grades and course load), extracurricular and civic involvement, career goals and unusual circumstances.
The award is named after John G. Blakesley, a Goshen native who was raised in Syracuse and attended New Paris High School, where as a freshman, he won numerous math awards. After moving to Ft. Wayne with his family, he graduated from Ft. Wayne Central High School in 1949, where he again won numerous awards in mathematics.
Blakesley graduated from Yale University in 1954, majoring in economics and political science.
“My Uncle John valued education, and he worked very hard to pay his way through college," said Elkhart County resident Cheryl Weaver, Blakesley’s niece who was executor of his estate. "The education he received help pave the way for him to enjoy the many things he was lucky to do in life. He wanted to make sure others had the same opportunity. Because of this, he asked me to create two scholarship funds for the youth in Elkhart County because this is where I went to school, and I selected the Community Foundation of Elkhart County to implement his wonderful gift. It is a great honor to personally be involved in my Uncle John’s legacy.”
For more information about the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, go to www.InspiringGood.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.