GOSHEN — A new manager will run Elkhart County Community Corrections while the man who was removed as director challenges his termination.

Randy Cripe was named the program’s interim director after the Elkhart County Commissioners approved an employment agreement during Monday’s meeting.

Cripe will serve as a placeholder for James Thompson, who’s now on administrative leave after the Community Corrections Advisory Board decided to terminate his employment during a meeting Aug. 30, Commissioner President Mike Yoder said after the meeting.

Thompson, exercising a right under state law, is challenging the decision and has requested a private hearing with the commissioners, according to Yoder.

A date for the hearing is close to being confirmed. With Thompson on leave, Cripe will head the program’s administrative duties.

“We need a manager on an interim basis until the matter with Mr. Thompson is settled,” Yoder said.

Cripe is the third person within the past year to serve as director of Community Corrections. Thompson took over as director in late 2018 following the resignation of previous director Lauren Duesler. She stepped down amid investigations into the death of a Work Release inmate in July 2018.

As interim director of Community Corrections, Cripe will step into a role similar to one he held in the past. He served as manager of Work Release from 2003–2006 when the facility was run by the sheriff’s office, prior to work release becoming part of community corrections. Cripe has been the office’s accreditation manager since 2006. He was also a county police officer for about 25 years until he retired in 2003, according to the sheriff’s office.

Community corrections acts as a local alternative program to prison or jail for nonviolent offenders in low-level felony and misdemeanor cases.

PROJECT BIDS

The commissioners addressed several other issues Monday.

Among them, they accepted a new bid for a project to implement a new human resources management system and rejected two others.

The bid from Irving, Texas-based Infolob Solutions was read after the board determined that it beat last week’s deadline for the county to accept bids for the project. The bid arrived late, shortly after the commissioners opened other bids from ADP and Tyler Technologies last Monday, but was shipped before the deadline closed, according to county attorney Craig Busche.

“That one was technically out of contractor’s hands at the time,” Busche said of Infolob’s situation.

The bid calls for an implementation fee of $392,040 and a three-year software subscription fee of $244,350.

A bid by Paylocity Corp. was rejected for coming in well after deadline. Another bid from Axia Consulting was ultimately rejected after the commissioners agreed it came in after minutes past the deadline last Monday, but with no indication of whether the timing was out of the company’s hands.

The Infolob bid was accepted for review along with the ADP and Tyler bids.

Meanwhile, the commissioners voted to award Niblock Excavating contracts to two new projects following recommendations by Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie.

The move came after the Bristol-based company submitted the lowest bid of $69,835 for a project to build a parking lot on land the Elkhart County Landfill acquired along C.R. 7 near C.R. 26 and the lowest bid of $169,699 for paving work in two subdivisions along C.R. 13 and C.R. 18 in Elkhart.

McKenzie also opened two quotes for a new dump truck. The county highway department is seeking a single-axle, medium-duty vehicle to replace a dump truck with a blown engine, he said.

Zeigler Ford in Elkhart quoted one for $64,611, while City Ford of Columbia City quoted $62,266.

The commissioners accepted the quotes for review.