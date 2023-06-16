GOSHEN — The Humane Society of Elkhart County is hosting its second Community Boost, providing free vaccinations and microchips for owned pets, June 25.
From noon until 4 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the Salvation Army in Goshen, 1013 N. Main St., all pets in attendance will be able to receive free rabies vaccinations, distemper vaccinations and microchips, a news release stated. Attendants do not need to live in Elkhart County, and there is no limit to the number of pets in one household that are allowed, and no preregistration.
All dogs must be on a restrained by a well-fitted collar/harness and leash, or secured in a humane carrier. Leashes must not be longer than 6’. All cats are required to be secured in a humane carrier. No harnesses or leashes for cats will be allowed. Puppies, kittens, and senior pets should be handled with care, as events like this may put young and senior pets at risk.
"A microchip is the size of a small grain of rice, and is implanted in between the shoulder blades of a dog or cat," said HSEC Spokesperson Maria Waltersdorf by email. "There may be a very brief moment of discomfort, much like receiving a vaccination, but otherwise, once they’re in, they are done."
HSEC will then register the microchip with the owner’s information, but it is always important to keep a microchip’s registration information up to date if the owner were to move or change phone numbers.
"If an animal is brought into the Humane Society with outdated information, we may be unable to locate its owners," Waltersdorf said.
Waltersdorf reminds pet owners that dogs and cats are both at risk for many things.
"The one that people hear about often with dogs is parvovirus, and for cats, it’s panleukopenia," she said. "Both can be fatal if left untreated, or if the owner seeks veterinary care too late after diagnosis. The best treatment, however, is being proactive and by getting the proper vaccinations for your pet. Both parvovirus and panleukopenia vaccinations are included with the ones we are giving at the Community Boost.
"We are incredibly grateful for the Salvation Army in Goshen, and for Captain Kendra, who have not only graciously allowed us to use their parking lot for this event, but for all they do for the community. We are also thankful to all of our staff and volunteers working this event, and for working at the Humane Society of Elkhart County every day, protecting the animals in our community."
Director of Operations Benjamin Mathews also stressed the importance of vaccinations.
“It is so important for us to get out in the community, providing vaccinations and microchips to those who need it most," he said in the release. "Not only will these vaccinations protect them from what could be fatal disease, but a registered microchip is the easiest way to ensure your pet will be returned to you if it gets lost.”
HSEC is a private 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, with a mission to rescue, rehabilitate, rehome, and advocate for the care of animals. Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, $10 for cats, and $5 for critters. All animals come altered and microchipped, and are up to date on all vaccines. HSEC is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit elkharthumanesociety.org.