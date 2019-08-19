LAGRANGE —A community effort between the Lakeland Parent-Teacher Organization, the Indiana Toll Road staff and Parkview LaGrange Hospital means students are back at school with needed supplies.
According to Lakeland Superintendent Eva Merkel, Lakeland PTO made sure each primary and intermediate classroom had pencils, erasers, notebooks, loose paper, crayons, markers, colored pencils, dry erase markers and tissues for every student. All parents had to supply were a book bag, headphones and gym shoes.
On Aug. 8, the staff of the Indiana Toll Road made sure 150 Lakeland students received backpacks stuffed with supplies.
Merkel explained that each year, Toll Road workers support local schools by partnering with 15 other businesses. This year, they stuffed more than 1,000 backpacks with $35,000 of supplies.
Also, last week Parkview LaGrange Hospital dropped off supplies-filled backpacks for primary and intermediate students.
