SYRACUSE — This Sunday would’ve been the 100th birthday of Milford’s war hero, Harry J. Michael.
Michael was killed in combat the day after his 23rd birthday — March 14, 1945. Michael was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor — one of eight to 10 Indiana natives receiving the medal in WWII and the only veteran to be awarded this prestigious honor from Kosciusko County.
Now there’s a campaign to have Harry J. Michael’s name added to Wawasee High School’s Warrior Field. Spearheading that campaign is Warsaw radio personality Dave Baumgartner and Michael’s nephew, Rich Rhodes, who lives on the homestead of his uncle.
Rhodes said the idea was spurred by Baumgartner after he presented a Veteran’s Day program at Wawasee High School in 2020 highlighting Michael’s service.
“He’s actually the one spearheading this,” Rhodes said.
The two men approached the Wawasee school board last October with the idea of renaming Warrior Field to Harry J. Michael Warrior Field.
HARRY J. MICHAEL
Harry J. Michael was born March 13, 1922, to Plomer Ray and Ida Mae Michael. He grew up on a 155-acre farm 2 ½ miles west of Milford near the banks of Turkey Creek.
Second Lt. Harry J. Michael attended what was then Milford High School, where he played basketball, baseball and football and graduated in 1941. He studied animal husbandry at Purdue University for 3 ½ years before entering the service. He became a member of Company L 318th Infantry, U.S. Army and trained at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Fort Benning, Georgia, before being shipped overseas.
While at Fort Bragg, he wrote a letter to the editor of the “good old Milford Mail” dated July 21, 1943, expressing appreciation for receiving the hometown news and describing a day in the life of the trainees.
On the day of his 23rd birthday Michael was leading his unit across the Siegfried Line, which a Lt. Col. Wallace Cheves described in an article as “the strongest unit of fortifications ever constructed by the human race.” The Siegfried Line was hundreds of miles long, running north and south made up of jagged concrete “teeth” that no tank could cross and in the wall hundreds of field pieces, thousands of machine guns and hundreds of troops were placed. In front of this wall of jagged concrete, pillboxes (miniature blockhouse forts) were placed and in front of the pillboxes, explosive mines.
Harry J. Michael’s Company Love was sent first to breach the unbreachable northeast of the Village of Neiderzerf, Germany, and only if they succeeded would Patton send the rest of the 80th Division.
A statement by President Harry S. Truman describes the events leading up to Michael’s demise:
“Lieutenant Michael was serving as a rifle platoon leader when his company began an assault on a wooded ridge northeast of the village of Neiderzerf, Germany, early on 13 March 1945. A short distance up the side of the hill Lieutenant Michael, at the head of his platoon, heard the click of an enemy machine gun bolt. Quietly halting the company, he silently moved off into the woods and discovered two enemy machine guns and crews. Executing a sudden charge he completely surprised the enemy and captured the guns and crew. At daybreak, enemy voices were heard in the thick woods ahead. Leading his platoon in a flanking movement, they charged the enemy with hand grenades and after a bitter fight, captured 25 members of an SS Mountain Division, 3 artillery pieces and 20 horses. While his company was establishing its position, Lieutenant Michael made two personal reconnaissances of the woods on his left flank. On the first mission he killed two, wounded four and captured six enemy soldiers singlehandedly. On the second mission he captured seven prisoners. During the afternoon he led his platoon in a frontal assault of a line of enemy pill boxes, successfully capturing the objective, killing ten and capturing thirty prisoners. The following morning the company was subjected to sniper fire and Lieutenant Michael, in an attempt to find the hidden sniper, was shot and killed. The inspiring leadership and heroic aggressiveness displayed by Lieutenant Michael uphold the highest traditions of the military service.”
“His very last mission was the day after his 23rd birthday,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said a platoon member named Paul Jacobs was believed to be the last one to be with Michael before he was killed and later shared that the Germans were so concerned with how the forces were decimating his men that he sent the two snipers after Harry and his platoon. Harry drew fire on one of the snipers to save his men but the second sniper killed him.
“It’s really unfortunate he died just a few weeks before Germany fell,” Rhodes said. “Unfortunately, he didn’t get to see the culmination of what he started.”
Rhodes said his uncle wanted to be a pilot when he first joined the army. “But things started turning for the worst with so many causalities — that’s the reason he was reassigned to the infantry.”
“A little farm boy from Milford was the tip of the spear going into Germany in what was basically Hitler’s last stand,” he said.
Rhodes believes his uncle was able to demonstrate such calm and bravery because he’d become a Christian six months before his death.
His father was given his son’s Congressional medal in 1946. On Nov. 25, 1948, an army oceangoing vessel, the “Lt. Harry J. Michael” was named in his honor and in 1956 they learned that a street at Fort Benning had been named after him and Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Harper wrote his parents saying, “His name will serve as a constant reminder to infantrymen of the future of the high standards of duty which he so fully observed.”
In 1996, Purdue named a building after him.
CAMPAIGN & COMMITTEE
Rhodes received letters of support from local political leaders Jackie Walorski and Curt Nisley for honoring Michael.
“All the elected officials I contacted were so appreciative of Harry’s service and were overwhelmed by his story," Rhodes said. "They were happy to write a letter of support and wondered why there was even a question — why they wouldn’t want to honor one of their own, especially one showing such gallantry and heroics.”
Baumgartner, Rhodes and several veterans attended the school board meetings in January and February. “It was standing room only,” he said.
Rhodes said they were told at the first school board meeting that the school board doesn’t rename facilities, but Rhodes said they researched the policy and it clearly states that it does allow naming for any national hero.
It may be allowable, but according to School Superintendent Dr. Stephen Troyer, the corporation has not done so up to this point.
“Wawasee has never named facilities or taken sponsorships because it opens the door for this kind of conversation,” he said. “Where does it stop and who’s more worthy or not of a facility? We had a very beloved coach pass away — one of the best athletes in the school corporation, and the conversation came up at the time — how to honor him and ultimately it was the same result. We don’t want to open the door for constant requests.”
He said it hasn’t been done up to this point, but the board could decide to go in a different direction.
School board president Don Bokhart wanted to stress to the public that this campaign was not initiated by the board or any Wawasee School Corp. member. It was a request brought by these individuals. Bokhart said the school board does not initiate matters to be voted on. They vote on items brought to them by the superintendent.
Therefore, during the January meeting the board recommended the superintendent form a committee of people from all three towns served by the school corporation and then bring the board a recommendation.
Troyer confirmed this was accurate.
While Rhodes has considerable support for his effort, there is also opposition. A Milford woman spoke out at the February meeting saying that while Michael is a hero, there are lots of other heroes as well so why should he be elevated above them. She said they should find a way to honor all the local veterans.
Rhodes was asked to respond to that reason for opposing adding his uncle’s name to the field.
“This gentleman, Harry J Michael, was the elite of the elite," he said. "We’re not putting his service above others — all the veterans support this. We’re not putting him ahead of my dad’s service or my mom’s and uncle’s service or my grandfather who served in WWI. We’re not putting him above others. His name over Wawasee High School field will be a symbol of all the American fighting men and women who ever put on a uniform.”
Rhodes also objects to the claim that they’re asking to rename the field.
“The field was never officially named in the first place," he said. "They never voted on it. There’s no documentation. Everyone just started calling it Warrior Field. It’s such a misconception that we’re asking to rename it. We just want to add to the name and have it be Harry J. Michael Warrior Field.”
Apparently this subject came up before in 1968. Rhodes had a copy of a letter written shortly after Wawasee High School was built suggesting the athletic field be named for Harry J Michael.
Troyer said they have received calls expressing opposition, but those opposed say it’s not because they don’t think Michael is not worthy of some honor. Many opposed agree he should be honored — along with other veterans.
The committee met for the first time March 9.
“It’s a pretty representative group," Troyer said. "Wawasee is unique with three separate towns with three separate identities that make up our district, so we tried to get people representing each community with a voice at the table.”
Troyer said the goal of the group is to find a way they can achieve their goals, honoring those of significance who’ve gone above and beyond while hanging onto the tradition of the school corporation.
“We want to be respectful honoring those who deserve such honor,” he said, adding that those opposed are not trying to be disrespectful of Harry’s story or veterans.
“We want to get this right. We do legitimately want to find a way to honor Harry,” Troyer said, adding so many don’t realize the significance of the medal he won and the great sacrifice he made. “It’s really important for us to figure out a way that’s good for all three communities — there are many stories of significance so we don’t want to leave that out of the conversation.”
He said the committee’s conversation is headed next to suggest alternative ways of honoring Michael.
Rhodes said he and his supporters feel it should be adding his name to the stadium because it is the most visible and would serve as a teaching tool for kids and parents about his heroic gallantry and would honor one of their own — the only one in the district to receive the high honor of a congressional medal. Harry’s great-nephews, Jacob and Gabriel Rhodes, also played football on that field.
For now, 100 years after Michael’s birth and 77 years after his death, the conversation continues.
