GOSHEN — Elkhart County’s administration and public services buildings will reopen to walk-ins starting Tuesday morning.
The three commissioners voted unanimously Monday to reopen the doors to those buildings with improving COVID-19 numbers countywide.
This change does not affect the Elkhart County Courts buildings though, county attorney Steven Olsen said in reading the resolution.
Community members will still be encouraged to use virtual means to conduct business with the county departments if possible, he said. And all walk-ins will need to comply with the county’s public health order concerning wearing face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing and washing.
Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers had called for the reopening at the beginning of the year, but the other two commissioners felt infection numbers were not yet low enough. So, when it was time to make a motion, board president Suzanne Weirick encouraged Rogers to make the motion. And during the roll call vote, Rogers answered, “Definitely yes.”
COUNTY NUMBERS
As Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait explained during the meeting, Elkhart County’s COVID-19 infection numbers have been going down since November’s spike. Although Elkhart County’s color on the state metrics map is yellow, the county is still at level orange until it has been in yellow for two weeks. So that color change could happen Wednesday.
Elkhart County residents will also need to continue to comply with the county COVID mitigation ordinance and will need to have a plan submitted and approval of it from the health department for all events, which are limited to 25% capacity.
Under yellow, the state allows 50% capacity at events; however, Elkhart County ordinance still applies, Wait said.
“I’m really proud of our community,” Wait said.
She added that since the county enacted a fining system for businesses that violate the COVID mitigation health order, no citations have been written nor have any fines been levied against any Elkhart County businesses not governed by a city. The health department is not responding to complaints about businesses in cities.
She said local hospitals are providing vaccinations at a rate of 400 per day for Goshen Hospital and 600 a day for Elkhart General Hospital.
On Monday, the state opened up the eligibility of vaccines to those 65 and older, Wait said. She expects it to take three weeks to get through that age group before the state moves the eligibility down to 60 and older.
According to Wait, those vaccines are now being given at five locations in the county: the Elkhart County Health Department, Goshen Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital, Heart City Health and Vista.
For those who would like to make an appointment, go online to ourshot.in.gov and schedule an appointment. For those who do not want to navigate the site, they can call 211 or the Elkhart County Call Center at 574-523-2106.
Also COVID related, Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor asked the commissioners to approve an appropriation for $6,178,131 in emergency rental and utility assistance from the federal government.
The treasury sent the money to counties with more than 200,000 in population.
Up to 10% of the money can be used for program costs, Taylor explained. The rest is all for relief.
The funding approval will go before the County Council Feb. 13. After that, Taylor said, county officials are looking at hiring a company to administer the money instead of having county employees do it.
In other matters, the commissioners approved several additional appropriations and appropriation reductions, plus a bid.
- An additional appropriation of $200,000 was approved for incidental costs for the Elkhart County Courts construction project off of C.R. 17 near Reliance Road in Goshen. Taylor explained that the money would pay for utilities at a house on the site, which they will use as a base of operations for the project, and for creating a gravel parking lot. These are all expenses that he felt would be better as an additional appropriation instead of including it in the $34 million bond that would be paid back over 30 years. The commissioners agreed and approved the matter.
- A reduction in appropriations of $976,354 was approved for the courthouse construction. This is money that was not needed for the purchase of land, Taylor said.
- Received bids for the CCMG paving program: Phend & Brown, $699,975; Rieth-Riley, $550,338; Niblock Excavation, $568,382; and Walsh & Kelly, $578,900. Those bids were accepted for review. Elkhart County is receiving a 50% Community Crossings grant from the state to help pay for paving.
- An agreement and bond were approved for Rieth-Riley for the C.R. 38 project between C.R.s 31 to 35.
- An additional appropriation of $1.5 million from the Road Maintenance and Construction Fund was approved. This money will come out of the wheel tax fund, according to county officials, and will be used for road paving, chip and seal and other associated costs.
- An additional appropriation of $1 million was approved for the Local Roads and Streets fund for road paving and associated costs.
- A $2 million additional appropriation from the Motor Vehicle fund was approved for road paving and associated costs.
- A reduction from the Economic Development Income Tax fund of $1.5 million was approved for the C.R. 38 project between C.R.s 31 and 38. An additional reduction of $200,000 from the Storm Water fund was also approved for the same project.
- An additional appropriation of $8,000 was approved to pay for the annual subscription for the Elevate GIS site.
- An additional appropriation of $5,500 from the Middlebury SouthEast Tax Increment Finance District was approved for fees for TIF expansion paid to Baker Tilly.
- An additional appropriation of $2,490 was approved from the Love's TIF District fund to repay Love’s for the county’s portion of road and sewer improvements done during construction of the gas station/convenience store.
- Approved an additional appropriation from the General Fund for $130,000 to be used to lease additional space at the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
Also, the commissioners approved a contract with the Elkhart County Humane Society for animal control services through 2022. They also approved an agreement with all of the cities and towns for animal control as well. Communities are expected to pay the following: Elkhart, $126,500; Goshen, $77,644; Middlebury, 5,400; Wakarusa, $6,000; and Bristol, $4,000.
