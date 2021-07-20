GOSHEN — Another official step has been taken on the road to build a new consolidated courthouse in Elkhart County.
A lease agreement was signed by the Elkhart County commissioners Monday as part of a process to set up the financing for the project. Plans call for developing and constructing a four-story, 170,000-square-foot courts complex on property between C.R. 17 and Reliance Road. It will become the new centralized location for the county’s courts, currently divided among the courthouses in Goshen and Elkhart.
The project is estimated to cost around $80–$85 million, with construction to make up the bulk of that figure at about $63 million. Bonds of about $35 million were approved last October, and the county is working to secure a second round of bonds, of $50–$55 million, to cover the rest of the total.
Funds from a special purpose income tax stream off the Elkhart County Correctional Complex and courts facilities will be tapped to pay off the bonds via a building corporation that was established at the end of June.
Under the new agreement, the commissioners transferred ownership of the construction site property to the building corporation, headed by a three-member board. The corporation will then lease the property back to the county through a 20-year term.
Payments, at a maximum, will be $7.1 million per year, according to county attorney Craig Buche. And those payments will be used to pay off the bonds. Since an existing tax stream will be used to fund the payments, county leaders have said they don’t intend to raise any taxes for this project. Though Buche did point out a property tax backup plan could be used if it becomes necessary.
The sheriff’s office and jail were also put up for this arrangement to serve as the initial basis for the lease payments. Buche explained the rentals are based on the value of the facility, but since the facility won’t be built for about two years, other sufficient equity is needed in the meantime.
Buche also explained that process also helps the county avoid having to set aside about $6 million of the financing to pay for interest, that it can be dedicated to the project itself while the interest is carried as part of the bond issue.
Also as part of the lease agreement, a petition of at least 50 property owners was submitted to the commissioners.
Ground is expected to be broken on the consolidated courts project sometime in early autumn.
IVY TECH SIGNS
The commissioners addressed several other issues during their meeting Monday.
Among them, they heard a proposal an update to Ivy Tech Community College’s development plan as part of a large project at the South Bend-Elkhart Campus near Goshen.
The school is in the process of building a new 15,000-square-foot iFlex lab that will concentrate on training students and workers in advanced manufacturing at the campus along C.R. 18.
The updated plans, which were brought before the commissioners, sought to add signs to the building. Designs show a metal sign on the front would identify the facility as the “Larry & Judy Garatoni Center for Advanced Manufacturing & Automation.” A 13-foot, reverse-illuminated sign bearing the Ivy Tech logo would be installed on the side of the building, according to designs.
The commissioners approved the sign plans, which the Elkhart County Plan Commission had unanimously recommended.
