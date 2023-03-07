GOSHEN — Elkhart County was honored for 35 years of coordination with the Elkhart Area Chamber of Commerce during Monday’s commissioners’ meeting.
“We like to just recognize those relationships that have gone on that long,” said Chamber member and presenter of the plaque honoring distinction, John Snyder.
The chamber offers plaques honoring its members for various milestones such as five years, 10 years and 20 years.
Other items to come before the board included:
• The commissioners also approved an additional appropriation of about $7 million for the Foraker-Southwest-Tecumseh water project.
• The humane society’s annual contract was approved by the commissioners. Elkhart County will pay the initial costs countywide, and local jurisdictions will pay back: Elkhart — $139,150; Goshen — $85,400; Nappanee — $11,500; Middlebury — $5,940; Wakarusa — $6,600; and Bristol — $4,400. Several of the payments will be made in installments.
• The Elkhart County Health Department can expect a new roof in the near future. The historic Hudson Street Clinic, where the health department is housed, experienced leaking and contractors determined the need. The commissioners approved an estimated cost of $160,000. Approval will need to go to the Elkhart County Council and back again before the project can begin.
• The commissioners also approved a right-of-way acquisition phase for a substandard curb along the bridge at the Baugo Creek. A federal aid project with 80% reimbursement, the county approved $250,000 for the acquisition portion.