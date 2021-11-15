GOSHEN — A final decision on whether or not a new Dollar General store can go up across from Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School will wait another month.
The Elkhart County commissioners tabled a vote on the issue Monday after developers asked for a postponement. Whitney Pizzala of AR Engineering told the board the Kalamazoo, Michigan-based firm wanted some more time to produce architectural renderings of the proposed store that could be used during a presentation of the plans.
The proposal calls for allowing a detailed development plan for building the Dollar General and a self-storage facility on a site at U.S. 33 and C.R. 31, next to the Fairfield Farms neighborhood and across the highway from the school. The site has already been zoned for commercial developments for about the past 20 years.
The Elkhart County Plan Commission, along a nearly split vote, recommended the commissioners deny the development plan last month after residents and the school administration spoke in opposition to the new store. Concerns they raised included potential safety issues from Fairfield students crossing U.S. 33 to get to the store, as well as the possibility of it attracting traffic and creating noise.
Residents had gathered at the commissioners meeting Monday, presumably to speak about the Dollar General plans. As Pizzala sought a delay, commissioner Brad Rogers noted the request was for the discussion to continue Dec. 20. He indicated the timing seemed suspicious with the meeting date less than a week before Christmas when many people may take vacations.
“That could be viewed as kind of an underhanded way to keep remonstrators from coming in to speak,” Rogers said.
“That’s not our intent, of course,” Pizzala responded.
County Plan Director Chris Godlewski interjected by noting his department had suggested the date since the commissioners usually consider planning and zoning issues on the third Monday of each month, which is where the 20th falls.
“You’re the ones who provided that guidance, just so you know,” Godlewski said, adding any the discussion could resume on another date besides the 20th.
Pizzala noted the plan commission had suggested producing renderings for the firm’s presentation.
She also told the commissioners initial talks have started with the Indiana Department of Transportation about the possibility of installing sidewalks and crosswalks at the intersection.
“We’re starting those conversations to see if that’s a reality,” Pizzala said.
The commissioners agreed to table the issue and voted to move the discussion to Dec. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.