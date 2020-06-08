Commissioners pick C.R. 17 site for new courthouse

GOSHEN — A diamond-shaped field off C.R. 17 in Goshen could serve as the new home for Elkhart County’s courts system.
The county commissioners signed an agreement Monday to purchase the land as part of a project to consolidate local county courts into one location. Plans call for moving those seven courts out of the current courthouses in Goshen and Elkhart and into a large new facility.
Under the agreement, the county would purchase property at 1905 Reliance Road from Gwendolyn McGary of Granger for about $585,000. County attorney Craig Buche said the land is about 32 acres.
The property consists of a diamond-shaped field between Reliance Road and C.R. 17 — where the expressway bends and intersects with Rieth Boulevard — as well as land along Rieth Boulevard just northwest of the stoplight, according to the county’s geographic information system map.
The purchase agreement lists December 1 as the approximate date to close on the deal.
Buche presented the document to the commissioners during their meeting Monday.
The move follows recommendations in a recent study by Noblesville-based consulting firm PMSI Inc. A space analysis in the report justified building a secure 170,000-square-foot facility to bring the county courts together in one location with additional space that could house four additional judiciary officers and support services.
The report suggested about 200 employees would be needed at the new facility, which would also include parking for about 300 vehicles. Commissioner Mike Yoder had estimated the cost for the project could range from $80 million to $86 million.
Currently, the Elkhart County Circuit Court, Superior Court 3 and Superior Court 4 are located in the courthouse in downtown Goshen, which serves as the county’s seat. Superior Courts 1, 2, 5 and 6, as well as juvenile court are located at the courthouse along Second Street in downtown Elkhart.
Commissioners Yoder and Frank Lucchese approved the agreement during the meeting. Suzanne Weirich was absent from the meeting.
