GOSHEN — The Elkhart County commissioners paved the way for a new concentrated poultry facility near New Paris during their meeting Monday.
Brookins Farms sought approval to re-zone about 40 acres of land from agricultural to a concentrated animal feeding protection zone, classified as A-4, at property along C.R. 121 north of C.R. 142.
Plans call for building a new barn as a CAFO, which would join three other barns already on the property. The farm raises chickens for Miller Poultry.
Charlie Zercher, an attorney representing Brookins, told the commissioners Brookins has an Indiana Department of Environmental Management permit that allows for four barns on the property. But he noted the new structure would push the farm’s poultry capacity about 13% to 15% past the county’s animal unit threshold for a CAFO zoning. He also noted the property has enough ground to spread chicken litter under the IDEM permit.
Dennis Chupp, of New Paris, spoke out against the plan.
Presenting a petition with about 15 signatures from neighbors in opposition, Chupp said he’s worried the zoning would open the door for Brookins to expand in the future, beyond the current plans.
“The possibilities for future expansion is virtually unlimited. They could later petition the county to expand A-4 zoning to the south field, which is adjacent to the houses on C.R. 142. Once an A-4 zoning is in place, we have no further recourse to stop further expansion,” Chupp said.
He stated concerns the new CAFO would reduce property values and create “noxious odors.” He also complained he’s had issues with manure covering his property and chemical spraying has ruined his ability to grow a garden at his home. Chupp said he has a case pending with the state chemist on that issue.
Zercher said that when the proposed rezoning was discussed during the county plan commission’s meeting in May, Brookins agreed to commit to sticking with the one new barn. He also argued Chupp’s chemical spraying concern is a separate issue since spraying would occur in spite of the CAFO barns.
The commissioners approved the rezoning. Before the vote, commissioner Mike Yoder voiced a caveat that the plan could be vulnerable to a nuisance lawsuit.
“Just a huge amount of caution in this community as we continue to move our residential out in the ag areas, and the farms that are left become larger and larger, that these types of conflicts are going to increase,” Yoder said.
He noted the A-4 zoning designation was intended to address such issues, but he wondered if further comprehensive land use planning changes could be considered this year.
REZONING VOTES
The commissioners also approved a couple other rezoning requests Monday.
Grand Design RV sought to change two parcels north of the company’s facility, 11333 C.R. 2, in Middlebury from an agricultural/general business zone to a limited manufacturing zone.
A planner representing Grand Design said the move is intended to allow for a potential future expansion and drainage at the property.
Approval was also given for Glenn Graber to implement a development plan at property along U.S. 33 north of C.R. 42 near Goshen. Plans apparently call for building a storage unit there.
ROAD PAVING
At the beginning of Monday’s meeting, bids were opened on plans for road paving projects under a state grant.
Goshen-based Rieth-Riley Construction Co. submitted a bid at $1.62 million. Phend & Brown Inc. of Milford and Walsh & Kelly Inc. of Griffith both bid $1.84 million.
Charlie McKenzie, the county’s transportation manager, said the projects cover about 11 miles of paving. The work will be done under a matching grant through the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings initiative.
This is the second of two Community Crossings grants the county is implementing this year.
