GOSHEN — A zoning request made by Transport Indiana LLC was voted down by commissioners Monday morning.
Commissioner Suzie Weirick said during the meeting that she could not support rezoning the property in question as an M-1 zone.
The property, located at 13596 C.R. 20, Middlebury, is roughly 10 miles from Transport Indiana’s current Middlebury yard, but only 2 miles from Jayco, its primary partner in the area. At its current location, transportation of Jayco units to Transport Indiana’s yard require drivers to pass straight through downtown Middlebury by way of Ind. 13, backing up traffic in the area. Many of those units then have to backtrack in order to get on the toll road. The new location would resolve some problems related to backtracking and unnecessary traffic on the major roadway, but making it into a parking or staging lot for RVs would create several other problems that commissioners feel should be addressed before they’re willing to approve zoning changes to the property.
Jones Petrie Rafinski, representing Transport Indiana, attended a planning commission meeting where they were given no recommendation for a zone map that would change the land of the property from A-4 to M-1.
While JPR’s Ken Jones explained earlier in the discussion that the company would provide geotechnical inspections, Weirick told fellow commissioners that she couldn’t justify approving the zoning change with a Detailed Planned Unit Development.
“They need to truly identify and address the larger drainage issues,” Weirick said. “The problem is created by the transformation of this property. I cannot support it unless there’s a DPUD.”
The 85-acre property resides near several plots of land which are zoned agricultural, and house farmers. JPR and nearby neighbors were on attendance as well as Vice President of Transport Indiana Kabe Jessup. He explained to the commissioners that, while the property isn’t particularly ideal, the location and its ability to meet the needs of the transport company was instrumental in their decision and he’s willing to work with neighbors to be as unproblematic as possible for them.
“Personally I’ve spent about a year and a half looking for property around Jayco. It’s been extremely difficult,” he said. “I want this to be the least amount of impact to the neighbors as possible.”
Suggestions like creating a berm, drainage tiling and even widening the roadway were discussed and met positively by both neighbors, Jones with JPR and Jessup. Jones and Jessup, however, question whether the costs should all be incurred upon Transport Indiana, as additional drainage efforts would also benefit those residents. The site is quite variable, with the lowest portion in the center of the property.
“We are seeing that as a site constraint that we have to overcome,” said Jones. “The way the rules are set up, we’re not allowed to interrupt the current pathway of water or add developed stormwater to that same pathway.”
Jones went on to explain that to the north, the town of Middlebury is constrained due to hills north of C.R. 12. West of C.R. 37, Jayco is planning an expansion and the land north of 14th Street is also spoken for. Jones explained that if the property in question is not chosen, then a parcel West of C.R. 27 between Meijer and 14th Street of S.R. 13 would be the next option.
He went on to explain that Jayco is implementing $5 million in infrastructure to serve the addition to their campus.
“The town has grown so much in the last 10 years that they’ve outpaced their water system once again and we now have a project in planning that’s probably going to be in the $12 million range to outfit the water filtration plant, the supply system, the elevated storage, all to support the elevated industry that is putting that burden on the community.”
“The reason I’m bringing this up is that whatever you do today, all of our communities, need to be partnering with the county to discuss growth zones and their long-term view.”
Commissioner Weirick expressed concerns regarding the drainage on the property.
“If that kind of drainage issue existed without the parking lot, I’m concerned that a retention pond isn’t going to be enough,” she said.
Jones explained that design work has not been completed on the project yet because the zoning board has not yet approved the project, but a geotechnical investigation would be first on the to-do list, however, it is known that the majority of the site drains to the same area.
“We’re rather confident that by the time we’re done with the design we’ll have a full-proof plan for dealing with drainage water,” Jones said.
JPR is also considering a second retention pond on the other side of the property if needed per discussions with neighbors.
Darrel Weirich, owner of SandRock Ackers Land&Livestock, a neighbor of the property in question, expressed concerns about the future of his home and his property values.
“My main issue is traffic,” Weirich said. “Our road is like a railroad track at high speed already. You add all these in, West and East, it’s going to be a nightmare. Even if they make wider lanes, that’s going to be, in some ways, more unsafe for the bicycles that use my road.”
He explained that wider lanes would increase the likelihood of people passing each other, which would pose a danger to the bicyclists.
Weirich also explained that the south end of the property between his land and the potential Transport Indiana yard is swamp and changing that, as suggested by JPR, would only bring that excess water north.
“Even now with the farm fields if you get a couple of inches of rain, it ponds — [if] you put a solid surface on that area, it’s just going to be 10 times worse because it can’t soak in. It’s going to take a huge retention area.”
John Miller, a chicken farming neighbor, echoed his statement, citing the need for drainage tile. He also expressed hopes for a landscaping berm for aesthetics for neighbors.
Jones added that they are happy to keep neighbors in the loop on planning and surveying. JPR and Transport Indiana are permitted to return for an April commissioners meeting with a DPUD to attempt approval again.
