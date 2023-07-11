GOSHEN — The Foraker Southwest Tecumseh project is continuing to move forward.
The Elkhart County Commissioners accepted proposals from six companies for electrical work on 42 homes in the area.
Homeowners were asked to seek quotes from at least three companies on the county’s approved list for the project. Proposal ranged from $400 to $1,500. The bids will be awarded to the lowest and most responsive bidder for each location.
The next step will be for County Administrator Jeff Taylor to notify homeowners.
Other items to come before the board:
• The Elkhart County Commissioners approved a grant from the health department to support the prevention of infant mortality in the county. Among a state with an already high infant mortality rate, Elkhart County has two of the highest ZIP codes in infant mortality. The grant will allow them to hire a nurse researcher to see if there are factors among the communities that can lower the rate. The grant amounts to $75,000 per year for two years.
• The commissioners also approved LPA Consultants as consultants for the county’s bridge inspection program for the next four years.
• The commissioners approved the health department’s request to accept the Health First Fund. An estimated 30-40% will go toward community partners and projects will be tracked and monitored.
• Bids were also submitted by Business Informations Inc. and New Era Technology for an ongoing project associated with technological upgrades at for the new courthouse project.