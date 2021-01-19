GOSHEN — Doors to county office buildings will remain closed to general in-and-out traffic as local COVID-19 infections remain a concern and vaccinations proceed.
The Elkhart County commissioners discussed the matter during their meeting Tuesday. Commissioner Brad Rogers raised the issue, re-stating a point he made two weeks ago that he believes office buildings run by the commissioners should re-open for residents to enter as they have in the past.
“I think we ought to open county buildings and allow people in,” Rogers said.
He argued that keeping building doors closed as a measure to reduce chances of spreading COVID-19 among county staff is a disservice to residents who need access to conduct business with offices and departments. He also said local hospitalization rates and admissions have gone down and more beds are available, and doesn’t see the buildings as hot-spots for viral activities, since he first proposed the idea near the beginning of January. During that meeting, the board opted to take a wait-and-see approach and monitor the local situation through Martin Luther King Jr. Day before making a decision.
The consensus Tuesday among the other two commissioners, Suzanne Weirick and Frank Lucchese, was to continue keeping the buildings, such as the County Administrative Building along Second Street and the Public Services Building near Dunlap, closed as they have been since late November — action taken in the wake of spiking COVID cases in the county that month.
“This is a hard pill to swallow. I’m looking for some compromise and some ways that we can provide the services more efficiently and effectively once mitigation is at least under control,” Weirick said.
She pointed out public access to the buildings isn’t completely barred. But, instead of allowing general entry and traffic, residents who need in are expected to call ahead or make appointments, and then wait a bit for county employees to open the doors for them.
In support of that stance, Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait gave the commissioners a rundown on the county’s COVID-19 status.
Wait said the county is currently “in the red,” an Indiana health department designation that local weekly test positivity rates climbed a little past the 15% benchmark and is now at 16.1%. The red designation will again remain in place for two weeks, and could fall a degree to orange if the positivity rate falls under 15%.
Wait pointed out that COVID case numbers have stabilized after falling, and it’s a matter of seeing how the situation develops over the next week. She said she’ll be monitoring a potential spread from students in middle, intermediate and high schools returning to in-person education.
“I think the greatest concern that I have is schools reopened,” Wait said. “But, that’s going to push our community spread up.”
Of further concern, according to Wait, is the spread of a mutated strain of COVID, as well as the work to vaccinate residents, which continues along a distribution table set by the state.
Wait pointed to studies that show the new strain, while not worsening illness symptoms, spreads twice as fast as the initial strain, which could lead to more hospitalizations and deaths. Wait said getting people vaccinated will help slow the virus’ spread. The health department’s allotment of doses from the state has doubled, she noted, assuming the hospitals in Goshen and Elkhart have also received larger allotments. Vaccinations remain limited to health care workers and residents aged 70 or older, under state guidance, and as those residents make appointments, Wait believes the state could lower the threshold to 60 or 65 years old this week.
“From a mitigation standpoint, continuing to wear masks in particular and social distancing are still very important. It’s going to have to be important. And then our biggest thing is vaccinating,” Wait told the commissioners. “If we can get 70% of our community vaccinated, then we’re not going to necessarily be so scared of this strain because of herd immunity.”
By her math, Wait estimated Goshen Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital, providing the bulk of the shots, and the health department are on pace to provide about 6,000 vaccinations per week in a county of more than 200,000 residents. And at that rate, she further estimated, the process could take 23 weeks to technically vaccinate everyone.
In the meantime, Wait said she is concerned about exposing county workers to COVID by residents who don’t wear masks in the county office buildings if they were open to general foot traffic.
“I think that continuing with what we’re doing is important,” Wait said. “We still have 23 weeks, easily, of masks and social distancing and washing our hands and such.”
When asked, Wait emphasized she didn’t think the buildings would have to remain closed for 23 more weeks; that they could re-open sooner if there’s a decline in case numbers over the next several weeks.
Rogers argued businesses have been able to operate amid the pandemic and stood by his assertion that the county should be a leader in deciding to reopen the buildings.
“I think we ought to set the example and open it,” Rogers said.
Weirick disputed the point, saying the county can’t afford to pay people to stand at each facility’s doorway to monitor people as they come and go. And when Rogers expressed frustration that he felt like the county continues to push back end-goals for re-opening, Weirick agreed that county leaders have had to make those calls while adapting to a constantly changing situation.
“This is a very dynamic situation, and therefore it’s been frustrating I think for everybody in the room,” Weirick said. “This has been a learning experience for everyone, and it requires us to be agile.”
Lucchese agreed, saying that as much as he’s looking forward to re-opening county buildings, employee safety is important.
Rogers relented, and decided not to seek a vote on his proposal.
“Well, I won’t waste a motion because I see where it’s going,” Rogers said.
CONSOLIDATED COURTS PROJECT
The commissioners addressed several other issues during their meeting Tuesday.
Among them, the board formalized a decision for the partnership of an Indianapolis company and a Goshen company to lead construction of a new consolidated county courthouse near Dunlap.
The commissioners approved a letter of intent to hire Performance Services and Ancon Construction. The partnered companies’ plans came out ahead of two other corporate teams during a technical review session last week.
Performance Services of Indianapolis will lead the design portion of the project, while Ancon will lead the construction side. Lucchese said last week the companies estimated they could do the project at a cost of about $63 million.
The Elkhart County Council approved $80 million in funding for it in November. The county selected the 33-acre site along Reliance Road, between downtown Goshen and downtown Elkhart, to build the new courts facility.
Lucchese has said the hope is for ground to be broken on the project around late summer, and then be completed toward the end of 2023.
“We’ve been working on this the last year and a half, it’s good that we can finally say we can start moving forward,” Lucchese said Tuesday.
