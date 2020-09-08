GOSHEN — The Elkhart County commissioners shared some impatience and frustration with maintaining face mask mandates as they faced more criticisms, concerns and questions from local residents.
About a dozen people spoke to the commissioners during their meeting Tuesday, covering a variety of issues related to responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the points centered around calls to end or revise the county health department’s order for face masks to be worn inside public places.
Concerns included: Whether Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Lydia Mertz, the county health officer, exceeded their authority to issue emergency orders; beliefs mask requirements amount to social engineering; questions about enforcing the mask order; the plans implemented by local school systems for in-person or virtual education; and mental health effects on youths.
All three commissioners, after comments were made, assured the crowd they’ve listened to similar concerns and shared similar concerns among county and other local leaders since March as the pandemic prompted statewide quarantines and stay-at-home orders.
“It is an exceptional challenge, and not that I’m shying away from any of it, but to balance both sides, and to continue to hear all sides because it’s not just this or the other,” said Commissioner Suzanne Weirick.
Commissioner Mike Yoder pointed out he posted a message to his Facebook page in June saying he opposed a mask mandate because he feared it would have a negative impact on community behavior, among other points. He said his opinions in the post reflect positions shared Tuesday.
“However, that position didn’t prevail. And our government structure is very much a collaborative effort,” Yoder said, explaining during the meeting county authority and powers are spread out among a variety of departments.
He said the commissioners have met with Mertz, local mayors and school superintendents on such issues for about the past five months. The health department, acting under its authority in a public health emergency, moved forward with the mandate June 29.
“This is a really deadly virus. It just is. So, on the public health side, they are operating from the side of an abundance of safety for public health,” Yoder said.
He added the perspectives shared at the meeting might not reflect the majority of beliefs in the county. But he said he doesn’t really know where the county majority stands on the issue. He also seemed frustrated with information used to respond to the pandemic.
“It is what it is right now based on the best knowledge we have,” Yoder said. “The public health officer has been asked to make decisions on public health based on really inaccurate data. And that’s something we can’t control. That starts at the CDC; it starts at the federal level; it starts at funding. We didn’t have adequate testing, we don’t have good tests.”
Commissioner Frank Lucchese said he’s ready to start looking toward an endgame to lift the mask mandate. He pointed out that he wears a mask for the sake of family health, but he’s exhausted with the new reality under COVID.
“Personally, I’m done with this. I’m over it,” Lucchese said.
A few of the residents who spoke at the meeting questioned Mertz’s authority to issue such a mandate and the county structure that allows for such authority through an appointed position versus an elected office. They also asked why Mertz wasn’t attending the meeting at that time.
Mertz attended the portion that covered the meeting’s agenda, which ran about 15 minutes, and then left prior to the public comments.
Mertz said she had another meeting to attend in Elkhart and needed to leave at that time as part of a schedule she keeps on Tuesdays.
To the concerns raised, she said after the meeting that she understands those frustrations, but COVID-19 is still present and precautions such as face masks, social distancing and handwashing still need to be done.
“We still have a lot of coronavirus around, and therefore we still need face masks,” Mertz said. “We can’t just ignore it because we’re tired of it or because we don’t like wearing masks. We just have to do it.”
She also said most people in the county are willing to take such measures to help limit the spread among families, neighbors and others.
“There’s no question that face masks help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” she said. “It won’t be forever … but it is currently what we need to do.”
Speakers also questioned the constitutionality of Holcomb’s authority to issue public mandates during the pandemic without working through the state Legislature.
“If the governor has no authority to mandate this — it’s not a law, we’re all clear on that … This is not a law, so why is Elkhart County going along with this huge government overreach?” asked Veronica Hallum, of Goshen. “Why isn’t Elkhart County saying, ‘No thank you, Gov. Holcomb. We’re going to do our own thing.’”
Yoder replied that Holcomb’s orders were not unconstitutional, saying a public health emergency conveys certain authorities to executive offices and to health officers. He conceded he and many are asking when the public health emergency ends, and the only answer so far is when a vaccine becomes widely available.
Hallum also shared concerns held by others at the meeting that face masks are a new form of control.
“Science does not support the fact that masks keep us safe, whatsoever. The masks are about social engineering. And I think here in Elkhart County we need to say no to that social engineering,” Hallum said.
Another speaker, Michelle Bontrager, raised a similar issue.
“I do believe we’re at that point now where it is more peer pressure,” Bontrager said. “It’s to the point where it’s not about protection, it’s not about safety. It’s about, ‘We want you to, and we’re going to make you feel like crap if you don’t.’”
Bontrager, who identified herself to the board as a local small business owner, also asked several questions about the enforceability of the mask mandate. She asked whether police would get involved if a person refuses to wear a mask in a store, or if a business doesn’t enforce the order.
Sheriff Jeff Siegel, while at the meeting, responded that police in his office won’t respond to such calls, but he noted one exception.
“You’re not going to go to jail just for not wearing a mask. But if you’re disorderly after being asked to leave, then you may come see us,” Siegel said.
Weirick and Yoder said the health department, under the mandate, has authority to withhold health permits, cite businesses and potentially undergo a process to levy fees. But Yoder stressed health department staff want to work with businesses on complying with the order rather than take punitive action.
“I’m not aware of any business that’s been assessed a fine at this point. That is like the last, last, last resort,” Yoder said.
Bontrager then asked if there are no penalties or repercussions whether the county could change the wording in the mandate from “required” to “recommended” as a way to ease stress.
“If there’s no penalty, how can you say ‘required?’” she asked.
The commissioners pointed out it’s not the board’s authority to overturn the health officer’s mandate. County attorney Craig Buche also said with the state order in effect, the county mandate can’t be changed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.