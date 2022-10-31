GOSHEN — More improvements could soon be coming to C.R. 38.
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners Monday approved a request by Charles McKenzie, manager of transportation for the Elkhart County Highway Department, for permission to advertise for bids for the next phase of the C.R. 38 — C.R. 35 to Ind. 13 Improvements project.
“This is a request to advertise for bids for the C.R. 38 project from C.R. 35 to Ind. 13,” McKenzie told the commissioners. “This is Phase II of an ongoing project we’ve had going on for a couple of years now. The first two miles are from C.R. 31 to C.R. 35, and includes widening the road to 12-foot lanes, adding 8-foot paved buggy lanes, turning lane improvements, intersection improvements, as well as drainage improvements.”
McKenzie noted that the department was able to complete the design and right of way acquisition for Phase II of the project in-house.
“We have one remaining utility to move, and the rest are ready to go,” he added. “At this point we’re comfortable enough to bid to go to construction in the spring.”
The request was approved unanimously.
PRECINCT CHANGES
Also Monday, the commissioners approved a request by Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson for permission to implement a precinct establishment order redrawing certain precincts within the county in an effort to eliminate precinct splits.
“We’re dealing with four areas — one in Concord, one in Osolo, one in Washington and several close areas in Union,” Anderson told the commissioners. “We’re dealing with approximately 40 voters, and what we’re doing with this precinct establishment order is moving voters out of an area of the precinct that is in the county and into a precinct that is in the city limits — or the other way around — to eliminate precinct splits.”
As an example, Anderson noted that with the Osolo case, his plan is to move three registered voters from a county precinct to a city precinct, as those three registered voters are the only registered voters in that precinct that are inside the city limits.
“So, for that precinct, we currently need to create two different ballots, one that’s county and one that’s city,” Anderson said of the issue. “So, we’re just trying to eliminate some of those precinct splits that we have, and this will all go into effect before the municipal election in 2023."
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved the board’s 2023 meeting schedule.