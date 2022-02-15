GOSHEN — Plans to establish the site of a new Amazon complex as a separate allocation area within the county’s NE Corridor Tax Increment Finance District moved forward Monday during a meeting of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.
At the meeting, commission members granted a request by county attorney Craig Buche for approval of a written order issued by the Elkhart County Plan Commission connected to the call for establishing the Amazon site as its own TIF allocation area.
The Amazon project, which was first announced back in October 2021, involves construction of both a robotics fulfillment center and a delivery station in the Elkhart East industrial park development, which is located directly north of the interstate.
Both facilities are set to be completed in 2023.
According to Buche, the Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission added an amendment to the NE Corridor TIF District in early December of 2021 that would create a separate TIF allocation area for the Amazon site.
Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, is a special funding tool available to local municipalities that spurs economic development which otherwise would not occur.
When a TIF district is created, property owners within the district continue to pay the same property tax rates as those outside the district. The difference is that tax collections, over and above the base value, are placed into a special fund that is then used to pay for project costs.
“This does not expand the area,” Buche told the commissioners. “It does not amend the plan for the area. It simply creates that project area as a separate allocation area. And the purpose there is to be able to track that TIF revenue, because that is part of the reimbursement agreement, and also to establish that for purposes of that being an area that can, on its own, stand for purposes of the TIF district.”
Buche noted that the Plan Commission’s written order, approved Jan. 13, found the Redevelopment Commission’s amendment to the NE Corridor TIF District creating the separate TIF allocation area for the Amazon site to be consistent with the county’s Comprehensive Plan.
However, in order for the Redevelopment Commission’s amendment to move forward, Buche said the commissioners must first approve the Plan Commission’s written order.
“This action from the commissioners would allow that amendment to continue moving forward back to the Redevelopment Commission,” Buche said of the final approval process. “This would be an order to establish the area as a separate allocation area, and to approve it as an economic development area. This would then be consistent with, and issue, the written order of the Plan Commission.”
The request was approved unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.