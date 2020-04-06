GOSHEN — Elkhart County’s looking at contracts of approximately $3.5 million for road construction work this year. At the same time, the commissioners will get some flexibility in saying who can enter county buildings as Indiana’s emergency declaration is set to stretch out another month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county commissioners heard details on those and several other issues Monday during their meeting that was held both in-person and telephonically.
Commissioners Mike Yoder and Suzanne Weirick approved a resolution that gives them discretion in setting parameters as needed on restricting or limiting public access to each county building amid the new coronavirus outbreak. Commissioner Frank Lucchese was absent from the meeting.
Steve Olson, a county attorney, presented the resolution.
“As you know, it’s always a moving target in the COVID-19 season,” Olson said, referring to public access matters.
Olson also suggested the commissioners authorize Emergency Management Agency Director Jen Tobey to sign any agreements or requests for assistance on issues that involve community uses of school buildings. The proposal fell under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent emergency orders, which includes closing schools for in-person instruction and encourages schools to work with local governments on appropriate uses for those facilities.
The commissioners also approved a resolution that expands the county’s Family Medical Leave Act and emergency sick leave policy to comply with a new federal law. The recent Families First Coronavirus Response act calls for certain employers to expand FMLA and paid sick leaves to employees in COVID-19-related health situations through Dec. 31.
The meeting came after Holcomb on Friday extended the state’s public health emergency declaration and related orders by 30 days — including the stay-at-home order, and restaurant and bar closures — until May 5. The emergency was set to expire Sunday, and the stay-at-home order was initially scheduled to end at midnight Monday.
PAVING PROGRAM
Meanwhile, bids from three companies were opened in preparation for the county’s road paving program this year. The projects are divided into two groups, and companies submitted bids for each group, according to Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie.
The contractor bids were:
• Goshen-based Rieth-Riley Construction Co. proposing $1.91 million for the first group, and nearly $1.4 million for the second group;
• Walsh & Kelly Inc. of Griffith at $2.12 million for the first group, and $1.53 million for the second group;
• And Phend & Brown Inc. of Griffith at $1.56 million for just the second group.
The county highway department has a total of 32 projects covering about 24 miles planned under the paving program. Split up, the first group has 18 projects covering about 13 miles, and the second group has 11 projects covering about 11 miles.
In the first group, the projects include:
• C.R. 33 over about a mile from C.R. 108 to C.R. 12 between Bristol and Middlebury;
• C.R. 35 over more than a mile from Ind. 120 to C.R. 4 east of Bristol;
• C.R. 43 over about a mile and a half from Ind. 120 to C.R. 10 northeast of Middlebury;
• C.R. 19 over close to a mile from C.R. 14 to U.S. 20 north of Goshen;
• C.R. 20 over about a third of a mile from C.R. 17 to Old C.R. 17 north of Goshen;
• C.R. 13 over about a mile from C.R. 26 to C.R. 28 west of Dunlap;
• C.R. 126 over about a mile from C.R. 13 to C.R. 11 west of Dunlap;
• And C.R. 9 over about a mile from C.R. 26 to C.R. 28 near the landfill.
In the second group, the projects include:
• C.R. 1 over about a mile from C.R. 32 to C.R. 36 north of Wakarusa;
• C.R. 36 over about a mile from C.R. 19 to C.R. 21 in Goshen;
• C.R. 31 over about a mile from C.R. 34 to C.R. 36 east of Goshen;
• C.R. 33 over about a mile from C.R. 36 to C.R. 38 east of Goshen;
• C.R. 40 over close to two miles from Ind. 13 to west of the railroad tracks north of Millersburg;
• C.R. 36 over close to a mile from C.R. 43 to the east county line;
• C.R. 43 over about a mile from U.S. 6 to C.R. 50;
• C.R. 40 over about three-quarters of a mile from Ind. 119 to C.R. 13 north of Foraker;
• C.R. 7 over about a mile from C.R. 38 to C.R. 40 east of Wakarusa;
• And the intersection of Tarman Road and C.R. 23 in New Paris.
The commissioners accepted the bids for the highway department to review and recommend how to award the contracts.
The bids for the paving program come after the commissioners approved a nearly $1.9 million contract with Niblock Excavating Work for another set of road projects in February.
The state will fund half the costs for the projects, which cover about nine miles, through a matching grant under the Community Crossings program.
In another vote, the commissioners accepted a bid from Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc. of $317,000 to purchase a new chip spreader for the highway department.
McKenzie said he’s looking to replace the machine the county currently owns since it’s 20 years old and racked up about $20,000 in repair costs last year. The department will review the bid.
FIBER VOTES
The commissioners also gave their go-ahead to more plans to wire the county with fiber optic data lines.
They approved a request by County Administrator Jeff Taylor for $330,000 for a three-pronged plan.
Part one calls for installing fiber lines from C.R. 7 and C.R. 20 to the Elkhart County Landfill. Those lines would service the landfill, the correctional complex, the soil and water department and a county highway department. They would also go underground to replace an apparently fraying system in the area.
“Currently, that fiber’s above ground and is deteriorating. And the IT department reported some challenges with that,” Taylor said.
The second part would run fiber from the landfill/jail area to the WFRN tower to provide data lines as part of the county 911 center’s project to upgrade emergency radio technology to an 800 megahertz system.
Taylor said while the fiber lines would serve county government, private customers would also have an opportunity to tap into them for high-speed data. That would create a potential for the county to recoup the appropriated funds, he suggested.
Under the third prong, $50,000 of the appropriation would essentially be loaned to the planning and development department’s code enforcement staff for demolishing unsafe buildings outside of TIF districts. Planning Director Chris Godlewski said the funds are like up-front seed money that will eventually be recouped, though the process may take months or years depending on how the money is paid through liens on the properties.
The commissioners also approved Godlewski’s requests for money, adding up to $3.06 million, from the North West Gateway and C.R. 6 and C.R. 17 Northeast Tax Increment Financing funds for fiber connections that would help Elkhart city and county governments.
Another $235,000 was approved from the Middlebury East TIF. The funds will be used to make a full payment to the town of Middlebury, as part of an interlocal agreement, for a water line extension that was part of the Winnebago project on C.R. 14, Godlewski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.