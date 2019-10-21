GOSHEN — Two-thirds of the Elkhart County commissioners approved plans to update and expand the Osceola Dragway, including the addition of a new race course.
Commissioners Mike Yoder and Frank Lucchese voted in favor of the plans. Suzanne Weirick opposed the proposal amid concerns about allowing the growth of a racing facility in an area where houses and neighborhoods have grown around the site over the past 60 years.
“This is a great project. It just doesn’t make sense in a residential area. It just doesn’t,” Weirick said.
The vote followed about three hours of discussion during the commissioners’ meeting Monday before a standing-room only crowd, which spilled out into the hallway of the County Administration Building. Many expansion opponents wore red shirts, while supporters wore green as they listened to presentations and audience comments.
The commissioners took up the issue after the Elkhart County Plan Commission voted 8–1 in September in favor of the proposal to rezone the racing facility at Ash Road and West Indiana Avenue in Elkhart to a heavy manufacturing-detailed planned unit development. Hoosier Motorsports, led by racer Terry McMillen, intends to purchase the facility from the Chizum family, who originally developed the dragway in 1957.
Ken Jones, CEO of design firm Jones Petrie Rafinski, outlined the plans, which include:
• Expanding the facility by building an approximately one-and-a-half-mile winding road course near the dragstrip.
• Renovating and resurfacing the drag-racing track;
• Adding a business park that could eventually include up to about 120,000-square-feet of new buildings which may fall into a light industrial classification despite the rezoning for a heavy industrial plan;
• And setting a new staging area for racers, and new stands that could seat up to 1,000 people.
Jones said the facility would keep to its current schedule of hosting racing events on weekends from April through mid-October from daytime to dusk. The new course could host events such as club rallies and timed races, and negotiations are underway with automakers to possibly use the track for testing vehicles.
No lights would be added to allow for night racing, Jones stressed, and the classes of cars that currently race at the dragway would not change.
The new course’s noise limit would be restricted to 103 decibels, which Jones described as about the volume of standing three-feet away from a running lawn mower. As the sound travels, the noise level would begin decreasing to about 83 decibels after 100 feet.
He also noted the proposal included a request for a variance from the county’s setback standard of 1,000 feet, saying part of the course would be set back 100 feet from property lines along neighboring Wyndtree Court. Jones said a landscaping tree-lined mound with a fence would help provide a safety buffer and potentially mitigate some of the sound from the course.
McMillen weighed in, saying the proposed new course would be limited to high-performance cars — muscle-style cars like Chevrolet Corvettes and Dodge Challengers — with about two on the track at a time. Staff would be “hardcore” about ensuring vehicles meet noise standards.
“My emphasis behind this whole program is basically give the community a class-A showroom-type facility,” McMillen said. “Certainly, we want to be neighborly. It’s not a one-way street. But we can’t really change the makeup, or it will never make the money it needs to just pay for the land.”
Opponents voiced concerns that included increased noise around their homes, increased traffic in the area and the possibility of decreasing property.
Dr. Richard Boling of Elkhart complained about the noise his family hears from the dragway from their home about a mile away across the St. Joseph River. An audio recording taken from his back balcony Oct. 6 measured the level at 88 decibels, he said.
“We are, on Sundays, accosted by extremely loud noises that interrupt our ability to even communicate on our back balcony,” Boling said. “People should not be involuntarily exposed to these noises.”
Attorney Jon Rogers, who spoke for several opposing neighbors, cited similar concerns, as well as a complaint that his clients had little notice about the Plan Commission meeting last month and weren’t fully prepared to give an organized response.
Rogers offered an alternative idea of finding a less-populated area of the county for building the road course.
“Nobody here wearing red shirts today is opposed to drag racing or opposed to a test track being built in Elkhart County,” Rogers said. “They’re opposed to this and the expansion of what they’re wanting to do on that site, expanding it further than they ever have in 50 years, in a residential neighborhood.”
Supporters argued the dragway is committed to safety, provides a safe place for young enthusiasts to practice their hobby, and serves as a source of economic revenue.
“I got street racers, grudge racers, drag racers that’ll travel from Chicago, travel from northern Michigan. The economic impact is huge,” said Frank Nigro of Goshen.
Jason Ditto, who said he lives along Wyndtree, explained noise is not an issue for him.
“The railroad is way louder than any dragstrip noise,” Ditto said. “As for me and my home, we are 100-percent for the upgrade.”
Lucchese agreed he didn’t see the new road course adding noise to the area.
Weirick, while voicing support for the project in general, voiced concerns about event hours creeping later into the evening, as well as the possibility of disruptive changes should the dragway be sold again while in the middle of a growing residential area.
“One of my big issues is not y’all. It’s who you sell it to. And whatever zoning we put on this, and whatever commitments, anything we put on this, it follows the land, and you guys could leave. So that’s one of my big, big gut-wrenching concerns right now,” Weirick said.
County planning manager Jason Auvil noted earlier in the meeting that planning and development department staff had recommended the plan commission deny the road course plans in September. The commission approved the course with its vote.
