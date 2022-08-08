GOSHEN — Three local nonprofits will soon see a hefty infusion of cash following action by the Elkhart County Commissioners during their meeting Monday morning.
At the meeting, the commissioners approved a request by Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor for a $300,000 additional appropriation from the county’s Solid Waste User Fees Fund.
“If you recall, last year, and sometimes in prior years — I’m not sure how far this goes back — the commissioners and the council have provided funds to certain nonprofits,” Taylor said of the request. “Last year it was the Center for Community Justice, the Horizon Education Alliance and the Council On Aging. This year, the request is for those same three nonprofit organizations for $100,000 each, for a total of $300,000.”
The additional appropriation request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a request for the establishment of a no-through truck ordinance on C.R. 42 between Ind. 15 and C.R. 27.
• Approved a vehicle purchase agreement with McCormick Motors for the purchase of a new 3/4-ton truck for the Elkhart County Highway Department. The new truck will replace a similar 2012 truck with over 216,000 miles. McCormick Motors was the lowest bidder for the truck purchase.
• Approved a request by the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for permission to use discretionary funds for the purchase of a new refrigerator for the break room on the second floor of the prosecutor’s office.
• Approved an independent contractor retainer agreement with Studio Ace of Spaces LLC for website maintenance and development. The studio assisted county government in its original website development, and continues to service and maintain that website. The new contract is retroactive to Aug. 1, and is a weekly-based retainer agreement with a built-in rollover provision.