GOSHEN — With a final vote, the county will end the Elkhart County Solid Waste Management District as a governing body in a few weeks as planned. The Landfill will handle operations.
The Elkhart County commissioners voted to dissolve the management district Monday as they met through a streaming video session. The move capped official action that began in June following discussions between the solid waste board and the county’s Landfill and Solid Waste Director John Bowers.
The dissolution takes effect after Dec. 31.
“It eliminates, basically, a layer of government,” county attorney Craig Buche said of the decision.
The district’s assets and operations, which includes budgeting, appropriations and public access, will be folded into the Landfill’s responsibilities, Buche indicated.
The commissioners approved a preliminary resolution for dissolving the district and its board in June. Commissioner president Mike Yoder said then the move was coming as the Waste Management Earthmovers landfill was closing its site along C.R. 26, near the County Landfill at 59530 C.R. 7, which eliminated a need for the board.
Services and programs through the Landfill, such as recycling and the annual leaf collection competition will continue.
The Elkhart County Council gave its approval to ending the district in November.
The commissioners’ final vote on Monday was taken following a public hearing period, but nobody spoke about the issue.
Also Monday, the commissioners filled two positions.
In one vote, they approved appointing Don Tubicsak as the county’s new buildings and grounds director. He succeeds former director Bruce MacLachlan.
In a subsequent vote, the commissioners officially appointed Tom Rushlow as county engineer. He’s held the position on an interim basis since May.
