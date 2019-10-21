GOSHEN — The head of Elkhart County Community Corrections was fired Monday, weeks after a process began to remove him from the position.
Two-thirds of the Elkhart County commissioners voted during their meeting to terminate James Thompson from his role as the program’s executive director. Frank Lucchese and Suzanne Weirick approved a resolution confirming the Elkhart County Community Corrections Advisory Board’s call for Thompson’s removal. Mike Yoder abstained from the proceedings.
The board recommended dismissing Thompson for cause during a meeting Aug. 30. He was then placed on administrative leave while he challenged the decision.
Lucchese and Weirick, with Yoder abstaining, heard Thompson’s appeal during a closed executive session Oct. 9. Following deliberations, the two voted to confirm his removal, the resolution shows. No details were provided on what cause or causes were found for dismissing Thompson.
The decision came nearly one year after he was hired to head community corrections. He succeeded previous executive director Lauren Duesler, who departed earlier in 2018.
While Thompson was on leave, the commissioners approved hiring Randy Cripe to serve as interim director of the program on Sept. 23. Cripe had worked as accreditation manager for the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office since 2006, and he was previously manager of the Work Release Center in Goshen.
Community corrections acts as a local alternative program to prison or jail for nonviolent offenders in low-level felony and misdemeanor cases.
