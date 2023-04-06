ELKHART — Elkhart County Commissioners have dedicated the road behind the Amazon warehouse in Elkhart to the late Indiana District 2 U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski. The newly-built road had previously been named C.R. 4 and resides between C.R. 17 and C.R. 19, and was designed for the Amazon building and the growing industrial park in the area. They’ve dubbed it “Walorski Parkway.” “We thought it was a proper thing to do,” said Commissioner Brad Rogers. “We rename buildings and roadways for people who have done significant things for our community and Jackie Walorski is that true consummate servant (and) we wanted to honor her memory.” Walorski died in a head-on two-vehicle collision Aug. 3, 2022 near Nappanee, along with two members of her staff — Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka and Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, D.C. The sole occupant of the other vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, also died. Following her death and at her funeral, dozens expressed sentiment and memories surrounding Walorski’s passion for community, local business and industry, and caring disposition. “Her support of local economy on the national level — like when she supported the tax cut and jobs act as well as when she opposed Trump’s tariff’s on goods like steel and aluminum — helped our local businesses stay open,” said Commissioner Suzie Weirick. The decision to name the road in honor of Walorski was made by the commissioners in December 2022 when they were given the opportunity to name the newly built road. “Thinking of Jackie and all she did to set the stage for economic growth in Elkhart County and the collaborative spirit she brought to working with us as commissioners, helps all of our local leaders provide support to citizens and businesses,” Weirick added. Dean Swihart remembers Walorski differently. “She got me into politics, I got her into music,” the late congresswoman’s husband said. With a marriage spanning 27 years, Swihart said he knew almost immediately after their first date at the St. Joseph County Fair that he’d marry her. “I dropped her off, she calls her best friend and says ‘I met the man I’m going to marry,” he recalled. “I picked her up the next night, we went on another date, dropped her off at her house and I’m driving home after the date and I said ‘that’s the girl I’m going to marry.’ Within 30 hours, I knew it. I’m a little slower than Jackie.” Originally, Walorski Way was suggested for the new roadway, but ultimately, Swihart said, they decided that Walorski Parkway had a better ring to it. Rogers explained that overall, when naming a road, there’s no system that the county uses. They chose what sounded best. “She was always grateful to be in her position in D.C., and she was always grateful whenever there was an accolade or something on her, but she was more about getting things done than worrying about who got credit or getting a big thank you,” Swihart recalled. “I’d rather have her here than have a road named for her, but it just means so much that she was such a servant to so many people that it made such an impact that they would do something like this. It’s fabulous.”
ELKHART — Elkhart County Commissioners have dedicated the road behind the Amazon warehouse in Elkhart to the late Indiana District 2 U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski.
The newly-built road had previously been named C.R. 4 and resides between C.R. 17 and C.R. 19, and was designed for the Amazon building and the growing industrial park in the area. They’ve dubbed it “Walorski Parkway.”
“We thought it was a proper thing to do,” said Commissioner Brad Rogers. “We rename buildings and roadways for people who have done significant things for our community and Jackie Walorski is that true consummate servant (and) we wanted to honor her memory.”
Walorski died in a head-on two-vehicle collision Aug. 3, 2022 near Nappanee, along with two members of her staff — Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka and Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, D.C. The sole occupant of the other vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, also died.
Following her death and at her funeral, dozens expressed sentiment and memories surrounding Walorski’s passion for community, local business and industry, and caring disposition.
“Her support of local economy on the national level — like when she supported the tax cut and jobs act as well as when she opposed Trump’s tariff’s on goods like steel and aluminum — helped our local businesses stay open,” said Commissioner Suzie Weirick.
The decision to name the road in honor of Walorski was made by the commissioners in December 2022 when they were given the opportunity to name the newly built road.
“Thinking of Jackie and all she did to set the stage for economic growth in Elkhart County and the collaborative spirit she brought to working with us as commissioners, helps all of our local leaders provide support to citizens and businesses,” Weirick added.
Dean Swihart remembers Walorski differently.
“She got me into politics, I got her into music,” the late congresswoman’s husband said.
With a marriage spanning 27 years, Swihart said he knew almost immediately after their first date at the St. Joseph County Fair that he’d marry her.
“I dropped her off, she calls her best friend and says ‘I met the man I’m going to marry,” he recalled. “I picked her up the next night, we went on another date, dropped her off at her house and I’m driving home after the date and I said ‘that’s the girl I’m going to marry.’ Within 30 hours, I knew it. I’m a little slower than Jackie.”
Originally, Walorski Way was suggested for the new roadway, but ultimately, Swihart said, they decided that Walorski Parkway had a better ring to it. Rogers explained that overall, when naming a road, there’s no system that the county uses.
They chose what sounded best.
“She was always grateful to be in her position in D.C., and she was always grateful whenever there was an accolade or something on her, but she was more about getting things done than worrying about who got credit or getting a big thank you,” Swihart recalled. “I’d rather have her here than have a road named for her, but it just means so much that she was such a servant to so many people that it made such an impact that they would do something like this. It’s fabulous.”