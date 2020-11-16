GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners are looking to strengthen rules about wearing facemasks in county-owned buildings as county officials work to crack down on a jump in COVID-19 activity.
The board discussed a proposed, new resolution Monday, during a meeting that was conducted largely virtually, and with the commissioners all appearing from separate locations for the first time since the pandemic reached the county. They talked about it for close to 20 minutes but took no action so far.
Commissioner Suzanne Weirick pressed for a resolution that could close general public access to the county buildings along Second Street in Goshen and along Elkhart Road near Dunlap. She seemed to favor a plan that would encourage residents to conduct business online or remotely as much as possible, or schedule appointments ahead of time for in-person meetings at county offices and departments, with facemasks required to be worn in the facilities. The approach would be similar to one the county took in the spring as the state went into quarantine mode.
Weirick pointed out the first time county buildings were closed, COVID positivity and hospitalization rates weren’t as high in Elkhart County as they are now. Calling the current public health situation dire, she indicated a need to take action.
“I do think that in light of the positivity rates and what’s going on, I think we do need to make this step and make this statement to encourage remote access when at all possible,” Weirick said.
She pointed out she’s heard concerns that masks weren’t being worn by visitors or staff inside county buildings. And the option she promoted could send a stronger message about the importance of wearing masks and social distancing, as well as urge people to conduct county business remotely whenever possible.
“It really draws attention to the fact that face coverings are needed, and they can be enforced, and they cannot be let in if they don’t have one,” Weirick said, adding the situation needs to be addressed. “We have to continue to be diligent and do what we can to mitigate the spread.”
Commissioners Mike Yoder and Frank Lucchese appeared more reluctant about moving forward with a new resolution. They seemed to lean toward encouraging other county office holders and department heads to be more diligent about enforcing facemask rules for county employees.
Yoder was concerned that closing county buildings except by appointment would put more work on employees who’d have to leave their work spaces to let people in anyway.
“I’m still concerned about us taking this action primarily because we just want to send a message to community,” Yoder said.
While not denying the local situation is serious, Yoder said the proposed resolution seemed like official action to punish staff. With the word “punish,” Weirick argued mandating mask usage shouldn’t be viewed as a punishment. She acknowledged that while coverings are uncomfortable and inconvenient, they’re tools for helping reduce the spread of COVID.
Yoder explained he interpreted the resolution as a punishment, saying the action doesn’t improve public safety but creates more inconvenience. He wondered whether enforcing mask usage among staff was more of a role for county officials and department heads to address.
“It seems like the commissioners are coming down, trying to create a policy because we’re not happy with others or on how these rules are being enforced. That’s the reason why it feels like a punishment,” Yoder said.
Lucchese agreed, saying enforcing masks among staff was more of an internal issue. He was also concerned that closing buildings could create access problems for residents needing to resolve issues like getting permits.
Instead of taking action on the issue, the commissioners decided to consult with county officials and department heads over the next day to get feedback. Yoder said a special meeting could be called later if necessary to vote on the resolution.
The discussion came as the county health department is expected to issue a new public order this week aimed at reducing the recent COVID-19 spread, while local hospitals are overwhelmed with patients. A letter signed by county and local municipal leaders was released Friday to give a heads up about the new order.
A couple of days before that, county leaders had announced all public meetings will be held virtually, which includes a livestream via YouTube.
OTHER BUSINESS
Prior to the resolution discussion, the commissioners took action on several issues Monday. Among them they:
- Gave the Elkhart County Highway Department permission to begin advertising for bids this week as part of plans for a construction project on C.R. 38 from C.R. 31 to C.R. 35. Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie estimated bids could be received shortly before Christmas, and the project could begin next spring;
- Approved a request for Seahawk Corp. to rezone land at Ind. 120 and C.R. 21 to a manufacturing zone. The Elkhart County Plan Commission had also approved the request; and
- Approved a request to amend and extend the Middlebury Southeast tax increment finance district to include an area south of U.S. 20, west of C.R. 35 to about a half-mile south of C.R. 33. The move is intended to help the county Redevelopment Commission and the town of Middlebury generate funding for an approximately $6 million water and sewer line project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.