ELKHART — The Elkhart County Commissioners awarded the annual paving program bid to Niblock Excavating, as the lowest bidder at $1,927,004.11.
The work will include about 24 miles in total and to conclude September 29. A performance bond related to the project was also approved.
Other items to come before the board included:
•The Elkhart County Commissioners approved a contract between INDOT and Elkhart County for the bridge design project of Bridge 385 over Yellow Creek on C.R. 18. A contract with GAI consultants was approved a few weeks ago with 80% federal aid reimbursement.
•The commissioners approved a request to close Market Street between Main Street and Clinton Street in New Paris on May 12 and June 9 for the annual tractor pull.
•The Goshen Courthouse lawn will again be used for the National Day of Prayer from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 for music and prayer services. The request was approved by the commissioners on March 27, without the use of a sound system.