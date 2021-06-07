GOSHEN — Two 50-foot flagpoles that will sit on the west side of the Elkhart County Courthouse in the near future were funded Monday, following action by the Elkhart County Commissioners to appropriate $20,000 from the general fund to pay for the installation. The large flags and poles are being added as the county plans to remove the flag from the top of the courthouse due to employee safety concerns and access issues.
Having an employee lower and raise the flag is not an easy feat.
Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers said after the meeting that about a month and a half ago, a committee, which included county residents, took a tour to see what it took to lower, raise or replace the flag. The tour was apparently a real eye opener.
“I wouldn’t put myself through it,” he said. “I wouldn’t put my employee through it.
Rogers said he made it all the way to the bell.
“I touched the bell and tried to get on top of the bell,” he said. “You have to get about five feet above the bell and reach out a window, grab a flag rope and reel it in.”
But to get there, a person has to use an open-aired ladder for about 30 feet — “and there’s nothing around you,” he said. Then once the climber gets to the bell tower, they have to climb up a wood ladder to get to the bell.
“It’s precarious,” he said. “I totally understand now.”
The commissioners have looked into automating the flag, but it would cost more than $47,000 and an employee would still have to make the trip up to the bell tower, which is still not the safest of climbs, Rogers said.
The next best option was to make the flag prominent at a more reasonable level.
They opted for the west side of the courthouse, on either side of the sidewalk. The west side is the public entrance side of the building.
The flags will be large, Rogers explained. One will be the American flag and the other will be the state flag.
There are already three flags on the east side of the building, but those are tucked behind the war memorial.
Something more prominent and toward the street was decided on.
“I think the public will understand this is a respectable display of our flag at the courthouse,” Rogers said after the meeting.
COVID RELIEF
Concord Township Fire Department Deputy Chief Shawn Miller and Baugo Township Fire Chief John Gonzalez requested financial relief for their departments’ COVID expenses under House Resolution 1319, the American Rescue Act.
The move might have been a bit premature. Elkhart County Commissioners President Suzie Weirick explained that the council and commissioners are meeting to work out strategies on how to best utilize the federal funding and what the guidelines are on how it can be spent.
Weirick said that during a conference call last week, she learned that revenue replacement, even though it’s one of the allowable expenses, “is going to be exceedingly challenging to prove that we need revenue replacement on some things.
“The commissioners and council will be sending a letter to all township trustees, as well as all elected officials, all department heads once we get a better handle on some of our plans, so we’re going to continue to establish processes and procedures. I would encourage you to look for additional grants outside of funding because, to be quite frank, if we get a million – $2 million requests from every township, assuming they’ve met all the requirements, there’s just no way for us to handle that plus what we’re responsible for moving forward.”
So along with looking for grants, Weirick also suggested the department utilize the Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency for personal protective equipment needs.
Rogers said after the meeting that Elkhart County is expected to have $20 million the first year. “The guidance is sketchy yet,” he said. “We think it’s going to be prominently infrastructure — water, sewer, internet. … We’re open to helping them if we can.”
Concord made a request of $1.28 million on the original request, but suggested $640,000 to get started.
Baugo requested $1.77 million.
The requests included replacing ambulances, hazard pay, personnel costs, financial losses due to nontransports following COVID assessments, supplies, replacing damaged equipment and technology.
Rogers said, “We’re empathetic with their plight, but we’re not sure what the rules are yet. … We’re not saying no, but we’re not saying yes yet either.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The commissioners also approved:
• The development of Falcons Nest at Barrington, Section 3 B, an 18-lot major subdivision on the east side of Kestrel Lane, south of Peregrine Drive, west of C.R. 25 and north of C.R. 46.
• An additional appropriation request of $115,000 from the C.R. 6 and C.R. 17 NE Tax Increment Finance fund for the C.R. 15 drainage/trail correction.
• An additional appropriation request of $125,000 from the C.R. 6 and C.R. 17 NE TIF fund for road construction on C.R. 4 between C.R.s 15 and 17.
• An additional appropriation of $350,000 from the American Rescue Plan Fund to replenish funds used for the required courthouse cleaning procedures and to pay for services for the remainder of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.