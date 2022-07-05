GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Correctional Complex could soon be in for a $1.5 million security camera upgrade following action by the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.
At the meeting, the commissioners approved a request by Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor for a $1.5 million additional appropriation from either the county’s General Fund or American Rescue Plan Fund needed in order to pay for new security cameras and related upgrades at the Elkhart County Correctional Complex, 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart
“It’s been a long time since they’ve been upgraded, and they’re in need of upgrade,” Taylor said of the jail’s cameras. “The question becomes, is it the county’s position to take it out of the General Fund, or to utilize ARP funds? So, you see two projects, or two funding requests, at $1.5 million, but this is not a $3 million request. This is a $1.5 million request that the commissioners and the County Council can decide which fund to take these expenses out of.”
According to Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick, the Elkhart County Council is also currently scheduled to review the request during its upcoming meeting Saturday morning. As such, she suggested that the commissioners approve the request with the understanding that the council have final say on which county fund to utilize for the requested additional appropriation.
“If we approve both, we can do that collectively, and then let the council decide, understanding — with a note — that this is not a $3 million project, but a $1.5 million project, with the council’s discretion as to which fund to use,” Weirick said.
The remaining commissioners agreed, and the request for the $1.5 million additional appropriation was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a joint use and maintenance agreement between INDOT and Elkhart County concerning a multi-use path along C.R. 17 and bridge over U.S. 33.
• Approved a $50,000 additional appropriation from the county’s Economic Development Income Tax Fund for use in paying various services related to ongoing right of way and real estate matters, including legal fees, appraising, title work, etc.
• Approved a $2.5 million additional appropriation from the county’s EDIT Fund to support the county’s approved 2021 and 2022 Fiber budgets.
• Approved a $75,000 additional appropriation from the county’s Cumulative Capital Development Fund for the demolition of various county properties.