In this file photo from October, a sign reading, “Not here Dollar General” stands along U.S. 33 at the proposed site for a new Dollar General store at U.S. 33 and C.R. 31, across from Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School. The address of the site is 67193 U.S. 33. The Elkhart County commissioners Monday approved the store's zoning as well as a self-storage business.