GOSHEN — Citing land-use rights, the Elkhart County Commissioners gave a developer approval to build a Dollar General store and a self-storage facility on land set aside for business use more than 20 years ago.
Monday morning the commissioners voted unanimously, 3-0, to allow Windshire Corp. to have the store and storage facility constructed along U.S. 31 at C.R.31, across from Fairfield High School. Neighbors in the residential portion of the Windshire development known as Fairfield Farms and the Fairfield school board, objected to the development. Objections expressed at Monday’s meeting and an October county planning board meeting included: the safety of children who may cross the busy highway from the school to the store; perceived unattractiveness and clutter at Dollar General stores; outdoor lighting; an existing high collision rate at the intersection; and the lack of knowledge by homeowners the property along the highway was zoned for commercial use.
The property is part of a planned unit development and the lots in question are zoned Busibness-2.
As part of the approval, the commissioners will require an enlarged enclosure for a dumpster to accommodate cardboard storage at the store and hour restrictions for the self-storage facility from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In addition, the county highway department will investigate if the timing of traffic lights should be adjusted to allow for more time for drivers to make a turn. Entry to the store and self-storage business will be off C.R. 31.
“The board is here to consider the request as retail. It doesn’t matter if it is a Dollar General or a high-end Nordstrom …,” commissioner Susie Weirick told the audience. “It is still retail, it has been zoned retail (since 2000), it has always been zoned retail.”
Weirick explained that zoning follows the property, not the business located on it at the time.
“So, it doesn’t matter what the integrity of the business is in the minds of the residents behind it, it is still zoned retail,” Weirick said.
She said the county zoning code does not consider the quality or “high-end” factor of a retail business.
Running down a list of objections from residents, commissioner Brad Rogers first cited the concern, then gave his opinion:
• “’I don’t want it developed’: To me that is not a good reason, you don’t own the land.”
• ”’Not what is best for the community; a very bad idea. It is just wrong:’ Who determines this. The owner of the property typically.”
• ”’Many oppose this’: This is not a majority rules on this matter. You don’t own the property, that is an issue.”
• “’Traffic will cut through the neighborhood’: That is a problem … Brentwood Drive is the perfect cut through to avoid congestion on U.S. 33. We could work with the neighborhood. There is one option, we could make it a one-way street but that probably would not be popular with the residents. And that would reduce 50% of the cut through traffic as well as require enforcement.”
He also said radar speed signs and speed “humps,” which are more gradual than speed bumps, could be used to reduce cut through traffic.
He also cited the fact that the land has been zoned for commercial use since 2000.
“It doesn’t make sense to approve the land use and sending the signal to developers that they can proceed and then having government reverse the decision once a detailed plan is submitted,” Rogers said.
“I tend to opt for individual property rights, that includes you as well,” Rogers told the audience.
“The person who has acquired and owns the property should have the right to use their property in any way if it does not intrude on the property rights of others,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.