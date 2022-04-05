GOSHEN — Work to address a major erosion and slope failure on C.R. 19 where the road meets the Elkhart River got the green light from the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners Monday morning.
During the meeting, the commissioners approved a request by Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor for a $500,000 additional appropriation needed in order to repair the erosion and slope failure, which is located on C.R. 19 between C.R. 21/Indiana Avenue and C.R. 26 where C.R. 19 meets the river. The funding will come from the county’s EDIT Fund.
“If you’re familiar with that area, it’s just north of Goshen,” Taylor said of the location. “For a number of years, the highway department has been monitoring this section of road, and the river is cutting into the road, and some kind of solution needs to be engineered. So, this amount is for getting started. It would include everything from design engineering, to right of way, to construction, and all the associated costs.”
Taylor noted that the engineering work for the project will likely require hiring of an outside firm, as county highway staff are swamped and will be unable to take on the extra work.
“Our staff just does not have the capacity, and this is something that cannot wait for a year or two until they do have capacity — if they even have capacity in a year or two,” Taylor said. “It needs to be tended to now. This is not an emergency, but it is urgent, so we need to get on it.”
The requested additional appropriation was approved unanimously.
LANDFILL EXPANSION
A planned expansion of the Elkhart County landfill also took a step forward Monday.
During the meeting, the commissioners approved a $2.6 million contract with C & E Excavating Inc. of Elkhart for the landfill expansion project.
The company was the low bidder for the project, beating out three other companies for the contract.
Also submitting bids for the project were:
• Miller Brothers Construction with a bid of $2,862,725;
• Fox Contractors Corp. with a bid of $2,913,227; and
• Ryan Incorporated Central with a bid of $2,928,849.
According to John Bowers, director of solid waste for the county, the project includes a major cell expansion and construction project for the county’s landfill.
“This is PB 1 and 2. PB stands for piggy back 1 and 2,” Bowers said of the project during the commissioners’ March 28 meeting. “We just recently got a permit to expand the capacity of the landfill by putting actually a piggy back on the old landfill. So, that valley that you see between the two landfills, this is the first phase of putting that piggy back on in that valley, and utilizing that space, and expanding the top.
“So, we received our permit, we went to bid for the first phase, and this is that first step in that process,” he added. “It adds like 13 million yards to the landfill. So, it adds 20 or 30 years to it. But the mountain will be very big.”
The contract award was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved an agreement between county government and the town of Middlebury for intersection improvements at Ind. 13 and York Drive.
• Approved a $256,211 additional appropriation request from the Middlebury Ag TIF Fund for design and construction cost of improvements to C.R. 20 and C.R. 37. The project costs include a proposal for a fence along C.R. 37, which is subject to project approval and TIF qualification.
• Approved a $63,926 additional appropriation request from the General Fund needed in order to close out the remaining payment for demolition of the old Elkhart County Jail.
• Approved a $375,000 additional appropriation request from the county’s American Rescue Plan Fund needed in order to pay for construction inspection services for the new county courthouse project.
• Approved a $300,000 additional appropriation request from the county’s ARP Fund to be used to acquire a home and parcel at the southeast corner of the new courthouse parcel. The acquisition will be combined with the rest of the courthouse parcel.
• Approved a $50,000 additional appropriation request from the county’s ARP Fund to pay for legal services associated with the Foraker Southwest sewer project.
• Approved a request from the National Day of Prayer for use of the Elkhart County Courthouse lawn for a worship and prayer event on May 5. The approval includes a stipulation that use of a PA system is prohibited during regular business hours and courthouse hours.
