GOSHEN — Updates on two long-delayed housing projects planned for the Goshen millrace were presented to members of the Goshen Redevelopment Commission during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Presenting the updates for the two projects — River Art and Millrace Townhomes — was Scott Sivan, an architect with the Mishawaka-based development firm InSite Development.
As originally proposed, the River Art project involved construction of a four-story, 40-unit upscale apartment building near the intersection of South Third and Jefferson streets at a cost of about $11 million.
As part of that project, InSite also redeveloped the north half of the nearby Hawks Building into apartments or condominiums, plus a common-space coffee/art gallery at a cost of about $3.6 million.
As for the Millrace Townhomes project, that project involved construction of approximately 16 townhomes, ranging in size from 2,500 to 3,000 square feet, at a site generally located north of Douglas Street and south of Purl Street between River Race Drive and the millrace.
As proposed, homes at the site would feature private garages, decks and courtyards. Total private investment had been projected to be about $4.2 million.
PROJECT UPDATES
Faced with project delays due primarily to COVID-19 and the resulting increase in construction prices, Sivan went before the commission back in February to request timeline extensions for the River Art and Millrace Townhomes projects, and the commission finalized those timeline extensions during their April 12 meeting.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Sivan provided a brief update on the current progress of both projects, noting that he plans on providing a more in-depth update during the commission’s Sept. 13 meeting.
“Millrace is, I would say, 85% to 90% done. It just needs sort of sweetening and tightening up,” Sivan said of the project. “River Art requires a little bit more work because it’s a more complex project and I redesigned essentially the entire unit mix, because the market is very different today.
“We had a lot of bigger units, like two-bedroom units, and they’re not as much in demand — and it’s a stacked building, and so forth,” he added. “So, the design is in place, but the presentation itself, which I’m actually drawing myself right now, it will take a little bit more time. So, I’m committing to be back here at your next meeting, and I’ll present then.”
That said, Sivan noted that he is not anticipating asking for additional time extensions for the two projects, and remains committed to the previously agreed upon break-ground date for both, which is June 1, 2023.
“And of course, the pro forma side of the business is still a little challenged, because costs are sort of still in flux, even though I start to feel them settling down,” Sivan said of the projected costs for the two projects. “I see that a lot of the sort of basic building materials have sort of steadied, or even reduced in some cases, but equipment is still very long lead, pipes are long lead, you can’t buy roofing anywhere — roofing is literally, like, you can’t find it anywhere.
“But at some point, like in any development, it’s kind of true with any development: you really don’t know your costs until you contract, no matter what you put in your pro formas,” he added. “But I think, at this point, I think the costs today are about 60% to 70% more than they were a year ago. ... When we built Hawks, the cost of that building compared to what we have (today) is about even 70% difference. So, the rates that you have to get on the rental side obviously can’t keep up with that, but they’ve got to keep up with it to some degree or you’re not going to have a successful business. So, that’s also a bit of a challenge.”
Looking back on the long delays he’s faced with the two projects, Sivan said his one regret when it comes to Goshen is not getting the projects under construction sooner.
“We went to Plymouth, because we got a Regional Cities grant, and we had a deadline to start construction there, and so I postponed starting here because of it,” Sivan told the commission. “And I want to tell you, that’s one of the regrets of my development life, because otherwise this would all be done and we’d be on to the next property.”
Following his brief presentation, Sivan confirmed his intentions to come back before the commission in September for a much more in-depth update on the current status and projected timelines of the two projects.