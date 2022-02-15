GOSHEN — Goshen Plan Commission members Tuesday gave their nod of approval to a request involving the removal of a sidewalk requirement along Lighthouse Lane within the Plymouth Avenue Professional Park.
During the meeting, commission members were asked to consider a request by Pilgrim Partners LLC, the city of Goshen and Abonmarch for a Planned Unit Development major change for the Plymouth Avenue Professional Park PUD involving the removal of a requirement for a sidewalk along the east side of Lighthouse Lane. The property in question is located south of Plymouth Avenue and east of Greene Road.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the existing design of Lighthouse Lane within the professional park precludes the placement of a sidewalk within the right of way on the east side of Lighthouse Lane, as was required by the PUD.
In order to install the required sidewalk, the entire roadway would need to be physically reconstructed, Yoder explained.
“Reconstructing the entire roadway is not feasible, so an alternative is to provide an option for a private sidewalk within the proposed Lot 3, which could be installed by a future owner at their discretion,” Yoder said of the request. “Because the subdivision plat is in process, an 8-foot pedestrian easement is proposed adjacent to the 8-foot roadway, utilities and drainage easement within Lot 3. Both easements are located within the 25-foot front building setback, where no structures or parking are permitted.”
Yoder noted that sidewalks are considered an integral part of the safety and connectivity for the subject property and adjacent areas, and as such a proposal has been submitted which shows a preliminary location for a sidewalk crossing in The Crossing subdivision to the south.
“The sidewalk crossing to the south, along with the proposed private sidewalk on Lot 3, will provide pedestrian options, where the original sidewalk requirement cannot be fulfilled,” Yoder said of her analysis.
The commission’s members agreed, and a vote was passed unanimously to forward the request on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.