GOSHEN — Goshen Redevelopment Commission members Tuesday approved a $651,000 contract with design firm American Structurepoint to handle design engineering services for a planned $5.5 million College Avenue improvement project.
According to Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, the Indiana Department of Transportation recently solicited a request for proposals for design engineering services for the College Avenue improvement project, which will run east from U.S. 33 to the Norfolk-Southern railroad tracks.
“We received proposals from six design firms,” Biek said of the RFP request Tuesday. “A review committee evaluated each proposal based upon the established INDOT review process, and chose American Structurepoint.”
Per the approved agreement, American Structurepoint will be responsible for the following services:
• Design engineering services — $474,150;
• Right-of-way engineering services — $126,660;
• Geotechnical services — $37,600; and
• Construction phase services — $12,800.
Total cost of the design engineering services is listed as a not-to-exceed price of $651,210.
“The design fees will be 80% federally funded and 20% locally funded,” Biek added of the contract.
The request was approved unanimously.
THE PROJECT
According to Biek, this federally funded project consists of widening and adding a center turn lane on College Avenue from the U.S. 33 intersection east to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, as well as a 10-foot multi-use pedestrian path running the length of the improved roadway on the north side.
Earlier this month, Goshen City Council members approved a project coordination contract with INDOT for the planned College Avenue improvement project.
Per the approved contract, total cost of the project, including design, right of way acquisition, construction and inspection is estimated at about $5.5 million
Speaking to the project’s funding, Biek recently noted the city has applied for and received approval from INDOT for federal funds for the project, with INDOT agreeing to pay 80% of all eligible project costs, and the city 20%. However, she went on to note the maximum amount of federal aid funds allocated to the project comes to $985,600.
As such, the Goshen Redevelopment Commission has agreed to fund the city’s share of the project cost, including any cost in excess of the city’s 20% of eligible project costs that are not covered by federal funds, she explained.
“Given the current level of federal aid funds allocated, the city’s share of the cost for this project is $4,446,550 if the project is completed at the estimated cost of $5,452,150,” the contract states.
Barring any unforeseen issues, work on the College Avenue improvement project is expected to begin sometime in 2025.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, commission members:
• Approved a request by the Goshen Engineering Department to begin advertising for bids for the upcoming River Race Drive extension project, which involves widening River Race Drive from Jefferson Street north to the alley and alley improvements to the east/west alley from River Race Drive to Third Street. Also included in the project is sidewalk, curb and gutter, and storm sewer. All bids for the project are due back to the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety by March 3.
• Approved the sale of a city-owned residential property at 65706 Ind. 15 to Randy and Erin McNeal at a cost of $145,500.
• Approved a request to construct a new water main north of the Hawks Building at a not-to-exceed cost of $19,600.
• Approved a contract with TecServ Environmental to conduct asbestos abatement services for city-owned properties at 622 and 704 E. Lincoln Ave. for a total cost of $6,850.
