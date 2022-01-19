LAGRANGE [mdash] Orlen Dean Miller, 62, LaGrange, died at 3:11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, at his residence. He was born Feb. 21, 1959 in LaGrange to Olen and Barbara (Bontrager) Miller. On Nov. 10, 1983 in Topeka, he married Leanna Kurtz. She survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are fo…