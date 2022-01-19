Goshen Redevelopment 1

Goshen Plan Commission members Tuesday got the ball rolling on a plan to rezone this vacant city-owned property, located at the northwest corner of Main Street and Jefferson Street in downtown Goshen, in order to bring the property’s zoning in line with other surrounding properties.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — Goshen Plan Commission members Tuesday gave their nod of approval to a request by the Goshen Department of Redevelopment to rezone the site of a former Main Street auto repair shop currently owned by the city.

The vacant property, located at the northwest corner of Main Street and Jefferson Street, was most recently occupied by D&T Muffler and Brake from 2001 through 2019. The property is currently zoned Commercial B-3.

According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the property is completely surrounded by Commercial B-2 zoning, and should be zoned B-2 as well, as a single property zoned B-3 within the Central Business District can meet few, if any, of the developmental requirements of the B-3 District, which will constrain future changes to the building and/or site.

As an example, Yoder noted that in the B-3 District, a 35-foot building setback is required along the Main Street property line, compared to 0-foot in the B-2, a maximum 50% building coverage is allowed, compared to 90% allowed in the B-2, and parking is required for each use, compared to no commercial parking requirements in the B-2.

“The subject property was rezoned from B-2 to B-3 in February 1984, and although there were at least two subsequent neighborhood rezonings to B-2 District in the Central Business District — in 1989 and 2000 — the subject property was not included,” Yoder said of the property. “Based on the file record, it appears the subject property may at some point have been mistakenly classified as B-2, as there is at least one approval from 1991 that includes a reference to the subject property being zoned B-2.”

Yoder noted that the zoning map discrepancy was discovered in 2012.

“While the city owns the subject property, it is an appropriate time to rezone to B-2 District so the spot zoning is removed and the issues related to the B-3 zoning are resolved,” she added of the request.

The commission’s members agreed, and a motion was put forward and approved unanimously to forward the rezoning request on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.

John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN.

