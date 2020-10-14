GOSHEN — With sites for the county’s $80 million consolidated courts complex being considered in both Goshen and Elkhart, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is hoping a $1.5 million contribution approved by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday could help tip the scales when it comes to a final decision between the two sites.
For nearly a year, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners has been exploring the idea of consolidating the county courts system into one location. The seven county courts are currently split up, with the Circuit Court, Superior Court 3 and Superior Court 4 running out of the historic courthouse in downtown Goshen, while superior courts 1, 2, 5 and 6, plus the Juvenile Court, are located at the building in downtown Elkhart.
A study released in February by the consulting firm PMSI Corp. recommended a 170,000-square-foot modern facility that would bring all the courts under one roof with room to potentially expand the system. County leaders are now leaning toward selecting one of two sites: property along C.R. 17 near U.S. 20 in Elkhart, or land along Reliance Road in Goshen, close to Dunlap.
SITE INCENTIVE
With the county expected to announce a decision on the site Nov. 14, Stutsman went before the commission Tuesday seeking $1.5 million for infrastructure and road improvements at the Goshen site with the goal of making the site more competitive during the selection process.
“If they are going to consolidate, we definitely want to encourage them to look heavily, and even pick the U.S. 33/C.R. 17 site,” Stutsman told the commission.
While the site has a number of favorable advantages over the Elkhart site, such as relatively equal proximity to the downtowns of both Goshen and Elkhart, easy access to existing utilities and public transportation routes, and close proximity to the county jail facility, Stutsman noted that one of the site’s primary challenges involves a need for road improvements in the area — and particularly at the intersection of Peddlers Village Road and Reliance Road — given that traffic in the area will likely increase significantly should the site be selected for the new courts complex.
“We have an estimate from Elkhart County of about $2 million to handle those intersection and road improvements, and that’s why we’re here today to ask the commission to commit to up to $1.5 million to participate in those projects,” Stutsman said of his request. “There is no design at this point. We’re just committing that we’re willing to put $1.5 million to help locate this facility, centrally located within Elkhart County so everybody can get to it as easy as possible.”
FUNDING AVAILABLE
Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, noted that the Goshen site is located within the city’s U.S. 33/River Race TIF, adding that the TIF should be able to support the $1.5 million expenditure without negatively impacting any other planned city projects.
Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, also noted that the funding would likely not be needed for several years, given that construction on the courts complex is expected to begin in 2021 and take about two years to complete.
“So, there is time to plan accordingly,” she said.
The commission’s members agreed, and the request for funding support was approved unanimously.
