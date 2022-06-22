The Ruthmere’s summer exhibition will feature a childhood staple, classic comics.
Various museums have loans the area history museum components to make “See You in the Funny Papers” possible, a news release stated.
“See You in the Funny Papers” will include a traveling exhibit from the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center called “Pigskin Peanuts,” featuring delightfully nostalgic “Peanuts" comics about one of America's favorite pastimes: football. From July 1-28 only, the exhibit will also include “Pencils to Pixels: Hoosier Cartoons and Comics,” another exhibit loaned from the Indiana Historical Society.
Other exhibits include “Garfield,” “Tumbleweeds,” and “Roger Bean” memorabilia from Minnetrista in Muncie; “Brenda Starr” comics from the Porter County Museum in Valparaiso; an animation cel and original artwork from the Hall of Heroes Museum in Elkhart; and materials of local comic artists, such as Max Gwin and Bill Holman, from the Nappanee Public Library in Nappanee.
Visit the Havilah Beardsley House between July 1 and Sept. 30, to visit “See You in the Funny Papers: Iconic Cartoons and Comics.” This exhibit is made possible through the sponsorship of Steve and Julie Bachman, 1st Source Bank, and Gibson Insurance, the release added.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum, 302 E Beardsley Ave., and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 3 p.m. For more information visit www.ruthmere.org.