ELKHART — From Star Wars to Xena:Warrior Princess to Captain America, the superhero/science fiction realm was well represented in Elkhart Saturday, day one of the 2023 Hall of Heroes Comic-Con.
Hundreds of fans of all ages, many in costume, descended upon the Nothern Indiana Event Center, just off the Indiana Toll Road, for the event, which was set to continue again Sunday.
"I'm enjoying myself," said author Rachel Lulich, Bloomington, who hosted a display for her Fractured Galaxy Trilogy. "I love seeing everyone in the costumes."
In addition to a section set aside for cosplay, many comic book vendors, artists and other authors were set up at the event. Celebrity guests included Lou Ferrigno, best known as "The Incredible Hulk" from the 1970s era television series, Reb Brown, who portrayed "Captain America" in two made for television films, puppeteer Dave Barclay, known for presenting Yoda and Jabba the Hut in the original Star Wars Trilogy, and others.
Drew Billings, Elkhart, has attended other Comic-Con events but this was his first in Elkhart.
"I'm really enjoying the overall vive," Billings said. "It's great to have one locally. Usually you have to drive to Chicago or Indianapolis or something."
Other organizations, such as the Elkhart County Boys and Girls Club, U.S Army recruiting and others had information booths set up.
To learn more, visit hohcomiccon.org.