GOSHEN — Making smiles with spoons is "The Spoon Man's" superpower.
“I like meeting all of the people and putting smiles on people’s faces, and showing them something different that perhaps they’ve never seen before,” said The Spoon Man Jim Cruise. Cruise is performing at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair this week.
“I have a musical interactive comedy show that I do, and obviously known as The Spoon Man I play the spoons," he said. "I use two regular household tablespoons and I make music with the spoons.”
Also in this performance, Cruise plays different utensils including forks, knives, pie servers, and sometimes even an act called flaming spoons of death. In this select part of the performance, Cruise sets his spoons on fire and plays them.
“When I was 9 years old, I wanted a drum set when I was a kid and my parents wouldn’t buy me one,” he said when talking about his background. “My grandpa used to play the spoon, so the spoons kind of became my imaginary drum set that I never got.”
Cruise said that he likes making music with other people. He makes sure to always include audience participation, and invites everyone to join in even with his busy schedule.
“I work all over the United States," he said. "I work for fairs and festivals, schools and libraries. I do a lot of senior living homes, so it’s a little bit of everything. Next, after this, I’m back up in Michigan which is where I’m from. And then I do a week-long tour in Long Island for summer reading, for library programs.”
Make sure to look out for The Spoon Man, and if you come in contact with him, he said, “I just want to invite everyone to come over and get spooned and you know I’m on stage this afternoon, but I also do strolling. So, if the kids see me or parents see me strolling, I ask that they hold out their hands and I’ll play spoons right on their hands.”