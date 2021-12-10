GOSHEN — Salvation Army bell ringers — one of the sure signs that Christmas is near — are busy greeting holiday shoppers and collecting funds to keep the ministry running year round.
About 70% of of the Salvation Army’s yearly budget is raised in the last part of the year, and kettle donations are a big part of that.
“We started the 26th full-time with our seven locations — that’s seven doors, both Walmarts in town, that’s the Kroger in town and both Walgreens,” said Capt. Joseph Hixenbaugh.
What the Salvation Army needs, though, are more bell ringers.
Those who are interested in being a bell ringer can sign up at registertoring.com, type in Goshen’s ZIP codes or “Goshen” and pick a time that works best.
“That’s the beauty about the online signup, is they don’t have to wait for the office to schedule a time,” Hixenbaugh said. “They can do that on their own.”
People who are looking for a bit more cash for the holidays can also apply to be a paid bell ringer.
“We love doing that,” Hixenbaugh said. “It provides two things: it helps us raise our goal and it also helps people get a little extra cash for the Christmas season… so we do both.”
Lt. Kendra Hixenbaugh is Hixenbaugh’s wife.
“It is a job,” she said.
To apply, people need to stop by the office at 1013 N. Main St. and apply. It pays $10 per hour.
“It’s just kind of like a seasonal worker, like most stores are doing,” Joseph explained.
Kendra said they are out ringing bells as well and suggests those who ring bells dress warmly in layers.
“It’s not bad at all,” she said. “You get to see a lot of people.”
“That’s the secret to bell ringing,” Joseph added. “Dress warm. If you don’t, if you don’t layer up, it can get cold. That cold sets in real quick if you don’t have enough layers on.”
Kendra explained that some people do more than ring bells. Some play instruments, some sing and, she said with a laugh, if someone wants to even do an interpretive dance they can — as long as they are not in the way.
“Talk to me first,” Joseph interjected.
Bell ringing is their biggest money maker.
October, November and December are the start of the Salvation Army’s fiscal year.
“It really provides about 70% of our funding for the year through our various funding sources,” he said. “And kettles are a big part of that.”
With direct mail and kettles, this year’s fundraising goal is $171,000. People can see how close they are to that goal by the thermometers that are placed around town. One very visible one is that the corner of Lincoln and Main streets at the historic Goshen police booth.
There are several other ways to donate, other than dropping cash in the kettles.
Joseph explained those who are at a kettle site can look for the kettle pay sign, which will have a QR code; pull up the kettle pay on a smart phone and that will provide a way to pay with Venmo, PayPal, Google Pay and Apple Pay.
Also, through the Salvation Army’s website, sagoshen.org, people can donate. It includes different ways to give, he said.
There is also a virtual kettle people can donate to. Those who follow their Facebook page can find all of the options for that as well.
The money raised stays local. It supports the operations of the Salvation Army in Goshen and all of its programming. For Christmas, the Salvation Army helps local families with children through its Adopt-A-Family program. Families apply to be adopted by people or businesses in the community. The application process has already concluded, but people who would like to adopt a family can still do so by contacting the Salvation Army during normal business hours.
For families who do not have children in their household, the Salvation Army can still help with food. This year they are helping about 200 families, Kendra said.
During the rest of the year, the Salvation Army assists people with food, rent and utilities.
“We have a lot going on,” Kendra said. “We have a senior program as well. So that’s really a big program that’s been fun.”
For more information about the Salvation Army, go online to http://SAGoshen.org/. To volunteer as a bell ringer, go online to registertoring.com.
