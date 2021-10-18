LAGRANGE — A free drive-up clinic offering both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be open to residents of LaGrange and surrounding counties Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parkview LaGrange Hospital staff will host the clinic in the hospital's north parking lot in a collaboration with Topeka Pharmacy and Super Shot.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this event in conjunction with these excellent community partners,” said Jordi Disler, president, Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “We hope many area residents will take advantage of the convenience of obtaining both of these important vaccinations at one event. This year’s flu season is predicted to be serious, so we don’t want anyone to miss out on being protected.”
“We know these shots work,” said Hannah Smith, PharmD, Topeka Pharmacy clinical pharmacy manager. “For many, the shots may not completely prevent sickness, but they certainly help protect people from severe and even life-threatening cases of influenza and/or COVID. Both the flu and COVID especially threaten those who are most at risk — people over 65 and those with other chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, COPD and others. Healthy members of our community have a responsibility to get vaccinated and prevent the spread of flu and COVID to high-risk members of our community.”
According to Indiana Department of Health figures, 783 people died of flu between the 2015-16 season and last year. The flu season of 2018-19 had 336 deaths. Last year, according to the news release, flu deaths were very few, likely due to COVID mitigation measures such as social distancing, masking, using hand sanitizer, and staying home when ill.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 6 months or older get a flu vaccine annually. After a flu shot, it takes the body about two weeks to produce enough antibodies for a person to gain full immunity.
In the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, a person is considered to have full immunity two weeks after their final dose, which is the second dose of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
CDC guidelines also allow Americans who are at highest risk for COVID-19 to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection.
The CDC recommends people in the categories below should receive a COVID booster shot at least six months after their initial Pfizer vaccine series:
• People 65 years and older
• Residents in long-term care settings
• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19
The CDC recommends people in the below categories may receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial Pfizer vaccine series, based on their individual benefits and risks:
• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19
• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
At the Oct. 22 drive-up event, Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines will be provided. Pfizer boosters will be available for those who qualify. For individuals who have not yet completed a two-dose series, first or second doses will be available. Children ages 12 to 18 may receive the Pfizer vaccine, currently the only vaccine authorized for this age group. Children are not eligible for a third, booster shot at this time.
Anyone age 6 months or older may receive a flu vaccine at this event. Regular quadrivalent vaccine (covering four strains of flu virus) will be available. Since people age 65 and over can tend to develop a less robust immune response, the high-dose or “enhanced” flu vaccine recommended for this age group will also be available.
Both flu and COVID shots are free. For people who have health care coverage, insurance will be billed, if applicable. Questions may be directed to (260) 463-9389.
Anyone experiencing signs and symptoms of illness is asked not to participate in this event, but to stay at home instead.
The Parkview LaGrange Hospital campus is located on Townline Road, just north of U.S. 20 in LaGrange. Per Parkview Health policy, masks and social distancing are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.