GOSHEN [mdash] Miriam S. (Martin) Hoover, 89, passed away peacefully to meet her Savior at her home in Goshen, at 10:10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 15, with some of her family by her side. She was born Nov. 24, 1931, to Joseph E. and Mary (Shaum) Martin. She accepted Christ as her Savior in her youth…