Jacob Williams, Goshen, is blasted by color powder near the finish line of the Color for Kids Color Run June 16, 2018, in Elkhart. The run, sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club of Elkhart County and Lippert Components, featured a group of serious runners, casual runners and walkers.

 BEN MIKESELL | THE GOSHEN NEWS

ELKHART — A family-oriented fun run and walk is returning to downtown.

Colors For Kids raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Brady Clubhouse in Elkhart. The route will be a 5K this year and starts at Central Park at 9 a.m. June 26.

Register online at ColorsForKidsElkhart.org. Registration is $25 per person, with groups of four or more $20 per person and groups of 10 or more are $15 per person.

The family fun run and walk is presented by Alliance RV and Lippert to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.

For more information, visit www.greatfutures.club.

