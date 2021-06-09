ELKHART — A family-oriented fun run and walk is returning to downtown.
Colors For Kids raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Brady Clubhouse in Elkhart. The route will be a 5K this year and starts at Central Park at 9 a.m. June 26.
Register online at ColorsForKidsElkhart.org. Registration is $25 per person, with groups of four or more $20 per person and groups of 10 or more are $15 per person.
The family fun run and walk is presented by Alliance RV and Lippert to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.
For more information, visit www.greatfutures.club.
