ELKHART — Colors For Kids Family Fun Run and Walk, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart, will take place June 3 at Elkhart’s Central Park.
At the beginning of the race, an explosion of colored powder is released into the raceway and adheres to the clothing of participants in the hot spot. Participants experience different colors at stations along the 5K route beginning at Central Park on Waterfall Drive at High Street.
“As you’re going they’ll throw more color up in the air,” Pinkerton said, “and the idea is once you’re done, your shirt is all these different colors so you kind of have a tie-dye look to it if you can imagine. It’s a fun thing designed to get people laughing, build some community, have fun, and it helps raise money for the club.”
Last year around 1,500 people attended the self-timed race, geared toward families and social groups. The event is one of the primary fundraisers for the Elkhart city club, Brian and Jeannelle Brady Elkhart Clubhouse, but kids and families from other clubs are welcome to attend.
“Like everything that we try to do, we are raising money to be able to offer our programs at the low, low price that we do,” Pinkerton said. “Thirty bucks a year gets you everything at the Boys & Girls Club, and obviously it costs us a lot more than $30 a year to be able to put on the programming that we do, so these types of fundraisers are ways that we can ask the community to have some fun but yet cover the cost of that so it’s affordable for families to be here.”
Elkhart’s Boys & Girls Club location is an extension of the Beardsley Elementary School. It is the only one of its kind.
“In all our clubs, we have amazing partnerships with the schools,” Pinkerton said. “One of the things that kind of sets the Boys & Girls Clubs apart, I think, is that relationship that we have with the schools.”
Elkhart Club specializes in musical performance, partnering with Epic Dance Studios and The Music Village to create opportunities for students in dance and musical instrument classes.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Chyniah Woods and Marquavious Hill would represent Boys & Girls Clubs of America at a national conference, performing in front of a national audience.
“We like to offer our members things that are of interest to them,” Pinkerton said.
The race begins at 9 a.m. June 3, but registration is ongoing.
Registration is $25 per person. Groups of four or more are $20 per person and groups of 10 or more are $15 per person.
Register online at www.colorsforkidselkhart.org. The family fun run and walk is presented by Alliance RV and Lippert.