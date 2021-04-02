ELKHART — Stephen Jackson and Bonzi Wells both enjoyed successful NBA careers. Now, the duo is trying to help the next generation of kids be successful in their own lives.
Both Jackson and Wells were in Elkhart Friday for “The Color of Conversation,” a two-part discussion about race relations and more put on by Indiana Black Expo’s Elkhart chapter. The first part was a discussion with about 50 students from the Elkhart area at The Lerner Theatre during the day, with the second part being a community-wide discussion held at Elkhart High School’s East Campus in the evening.
Jackson and Wells will also stay in town Saturday to help hand out food to the homeless at the Washington Garden Housing Projects. That event begins at noon. The weekend concludes with an Easter egg hunt at 3 p.m. at 1318 S. Sixth St. in Elkhart.
“We wanted to do social justice with a meaning,” IBE Elkhart chapter president Robert Taylor said. “A lot of people think social justice is about anger and all of that — that isn’t what we’re looking for. We wanted to put an event together with the purpose of saying, ‘Let’s all come together and find an answer to the madness.’”
ABOUT JACKSON AND WELLS
Jackson had a 14-year NBA career, including winning an NBA championship in 2003 with the San Antonio Spurs. Along with playing in San Antonio, he made stops in New Jersey, Atlanta, Indiana, Golden State, Charlotte, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored nearly 13,000 career points and finished with an average of 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
Wells is from Indiana originally, going to Muncie Central High School before playing collegiately at Ball State. He was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, playing for Portland, Memphis, Sacramento, Houston and New Orleans before leaving to play overseas for a few years following the 2008 NBA season.
Both having Indiana ties made Friday’s event that much cooler for both former NBA stars, especially Wells.
“Thirty years ago, I was in these crowds,” Wells said. “There was a speaker that came in and motivated me to make the right choices in life. We’re all going to have those moments where it could be a life-changing event, and I was just lucky to have mentors in my life that made me want to make the right decision. This is why we do this.
“A lot of these kids have probably never met a professional in their life; an athlete that they aspire to be. For me and Stephen Jackson to come here, say a few motivational worlds is going to do wonders for these kids’ life.”
COLOR OF CONVERSATION
Jackson has become one of the more vocal people about race relations in America since the death of George Floyd last May. Jackson and Floyd were close friends, with Jackson often saying they’d call the other their “twin.” Jackson has primarily used social media to help spread his word about racial inequalities in the country.
“This is what we’ve been doing since the death of my friend,” Jackson said. “I’ve just been catapulted into a role to be voices for the voiceless. It’s just expanded my passion for giving back and taking care of people in need. … I want to be known for more than basketball, and this is bigger than me and so many other people.”
Wells and Jackson have been close friends for years now, dating back to their time in the NBA. The two talk regularly, so Wells knows how much impact Floyd’s death has had on his friend.
“I just know how it rocked him and I just know how much it motivated him to make change; just to make sure his voice and George Floyd’s voice lives on forever,” Wells said. “I support anything he does because I know it’s genuine. It’s not about fame or a money grab; it’s about really, genuinely justice needing to be had.”
Both Jackson and Wells gave passionate speeches to the 50 kids in attendance at The Lerner. Wells became emotionally talking about his parents, as well as about one of the kids he coaches on his basketball team committing suicide earlier this week.
Jackson spent a lot of time talking to the kids about believing in themselves, supporting each other and fighting the stereotypes attached to Black people in America. He said being able to talk directly to kids is a rewarding experience.
“It’s important because, at the age where they’re at now, this is where they can actually comprehend,” Jackson said. “You can tell kids what to do when they’re in elementary or middle school, but it’s hard for them to comprehend what you’re saying. These kids are close to being adults now, so you’re in control of your own destiny.”
