WARSAW — A Colon, Michigan, man was killed in a rollover crash along Ind. 15 in Kosciusko County at 8:55 p.m. Thursday.
According to Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office officials, the crash occurred in front of 4763 N. Ind. 15 in Plain Township.
Killed in the crash was Isaac David Wyatt, 25.
According to deputies, Wyatt was driving a 2002 Buick Regal south on Ind. 15, when for reasons undetermined, the car crossed into the northbound lane. Wyatt apparently overcorrected and then left the west side of the road where his car then struck a utility pole and flipped upside down, deputies reported.
Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene and was the sole occupant of the car.
Investigators also reported that several vehicles at the Lucky 7 Car Store were damaged as a result of the collision.
The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team.
Responding agencies included the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Police Department, Plain Township Fire Department, Lutheran EMS and the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.
