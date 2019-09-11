SYRACUSE — A two-vehicle collision killed one driver and left five people in a second vehicle injured on U.S. 6 between U.S. 33 and C.R. 43 Wednesday at 3:42 p.m.
Elkhart County police report a Chevrolet Monte Carlo being driven east by a 22-year-old male, collided with a Ford Flex driven by Rosalia Hernandez, 24, of Goshen.
Police said the eastbound vehicle driven by the male crossed the center line and collided with the front of the Hernandez vehicle. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, who have not released the driver’s name.
Hernandez was transported by medical helicopter to Parkview Hospital for treatment of lower body injuries.
Four passengers in the Hernandez vehicle were also transported. Omar Hernandez, 7, Goshen, had left shoulder pain; Oliver Hernandez, 4, Goshen, had right shoulder pain; JJ Hernandez, 2, sustained a broken right femur; and Sabastian Hernandez, 1, was transported for unknown injuries, according to the police report.
Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
