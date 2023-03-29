GOSHEN — College Avenue will be closed for an extended period of time beginning April 10 so city crews can move a lift station.
The Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved the closure through July 14.
According to Goshen’s Director of Public Works Dustin Sailor, the Starcraft lift station is located at the northwest corner of College Avenue and Horn Ditch and needs to be moved back. The move is necessary in preparation for the county’s Horn Bridge reconstruction project and the city constructing a multi-use path, which will include a pedestrian bridge over Horn Ditch.
He added that sewer and water mains will also need to be relocated.
The goal is to have everything ready to reopen by the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, which is the last full week of July.
Traffic is already restricted on the east side of College. People who need to traverse the area should use Century Drive, which can be accessed via Kercher Road or Eisenhower Drive, Sailor said.
In other matters, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Jonathan Weishaupt to fire sergeant.
• Approved the promotion of Garrett Sheline to fire lieutenant.
• Approve the retirement of Fire Lt. Mike Bontrager effective April 1.
• Approved a conditional offer of employment to Seth Bayes as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a request by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church to block part of Third Street, Monroe Street and the adjacent alley from 2 to 6 p.m. April 7 (Good Friday) for a church procession. This will be the church’s annual reenactment of the Lord’s Passion (Viacrucis).
• Approved an agreement with Borntrager Inc. for reroofing City Hall with a Duro-Last Membrane at a cost of $4,658.
• Awarded a contract to Automate LLC for the installation, configuration and startup of upgraded programmable logic controllers at a cost of $108,000.
• Granted a sewer relief to Adriana Salazar, 911 S. 15th St., totaling $352.69.
• Approved the closure of the pedestrian path and the northbound turn lane of Indiana Avenue between Plymouth Avenue and the Indiana Avenue apartments entrance from March 29 through April 5, depending on the weather.
• Approved four recommendations from the Traffic Commission: place full-size “No Parking” signs near Bridge and North Eighth streets’ intersection; place a “No Outlet” sign on Park Meadows, north of the Hay Parkway intersection; place additional stop signs to make the Park West Drive and Pringle Drive an all-way stop; and place two “No Outlet” signs on Braxton Court, one on each entrance leg to the cul-de-sac.
• Approve the agreement with McCrite Milling & Construction Co. Inc. for the 2023 milling package project in the amount of $19005.
• Approved and authorized the board to execute an agreement with Genesis Products Inc. and Nuway Construction concerning a certificate of occupancy letter for a construction project at 1778 Eisenhower Drive South. The work must be completed by June 15.
• Approved two change orders for the Wilden Avenue reconstruction project. The first once increased the contract by $134,090, and the second increased the contract by $30,888. The new total is $7.14 million.